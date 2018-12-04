news

Politico: Estonia's Tiirmaa-Klaar among 28 people shaping Europe in 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar in Politico's top 28 list.
Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar in Politico's top 28 list. Source: Screenshot
News

International political publication Politico has named Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, Estonia's first special envoy on cyber security, among the 28 people expected to shape, shake and stir Europe in 2019.

"Tiirmaa-Klaar is Estonia's heavy-hitter in the field of cyber diplomacy," Politico said on Tuesday. "She was part of NATO's first cyber policy team, and later, as the EU's first cyber security diplomat, she put in place measures that would allow the bloc to impose sanctions in response to a cyber attack."

Tiirmaa-Klaar wants to write the rules of cyber conflict, the publication said. On one side of the debate are Tiirmaa-Klaar and her allies in the West, notably the US and large EU states, who are advocating for rules of non-proliferation in cyberspace, proposing to set strict limits on how states use botnets, malware and software vulnerabilities to attack other states and domestic political opposition.

On the other side are members of the so-called Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) led by Moscow and Beijing, who advocate a different approach to regulating cyber conflict that Tiirmaa-Klaar says would make it harder for countries to crack down on state-sponsored hacking activities and cyber crime, while undermining protections for human rights online. Both sides have submitted competing strategies at the United Nations, where diplomats like Tiirmaa-Klaar will be lobbying undecided countries for support, Politico noted.

On the list of 28 influential politicians and officials highlighted by Politico, Tiirmaa-Klaar was featured fourth in the category of doers. Those ahead of her include Ine Eriksen Søreide, Norway's first woman foreign minister, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and European Commission Secretary General Martin Selmayr, who is also considered the most influential official of the EU. Fifth after Tiirmaa-Klaar is former Ukrainian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko.

Others on list connected to Estonia

The other two categories featured on Politico's list are dreamers and doers. Among notable dreamers are Niklas Zennström, one of the founders of Skype, and Finland's Peter Vesterbacka, the creator of popular game Angry Birds who is now involved in establishing a submarine tunnel between the cities of Helsinki and Tallinn. The most notable disruptor featured was British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, whom Politico dubbed the "Trump of the Left."

Politico considered the most influential person in Europe next year to be Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini, who is also head of the right-wing regionalist party Lega Nord. The publication described Salvini as leader of the European populists, whose goal is to reshape the current organisation of Europe.

Tiirmaa-Klaar, who has experience with both NATO and the EU, began work as Estonia's first ever special envoy on cyber security in September. Her main duties as special envoy include developing Estonia's foreign policy concerning cyber security, ensuring its coordinated implementation, presenting Estonia's positions within the framework of foreign political platforms, and contributing to international cooperation in the field of cyber security.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cyber securitypoliticoheli tiirmaa-klaar


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09:58

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

President to visit three African nations on ground-breaking trip

03.12

Indrek Tarand offers his side of the Toompea story

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

03.12

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

Estonia 100
Opinion
26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

30.11

Economic growth accelerates in third quarter

Culture
2019 Elections
Kert Valdaru, former Reform Party Secretary-General.

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

Former Reform Party Secretary-General Kert Valdaru has announced he will not be running for the party in the March 2019 general election after all. When Mr Valdaru, who was brought in by party leader Kaja Kallas earlier on in the year, stepped down from his secretary general role, the plan was to run for parliament instead.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:09

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

16:14

Gallery: Maj. Gen. Herem takes over command of the Estonian Defence Forces

15:17

Tallinn would rather not relocate central bus station to Ülemiste

14:19

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

13:12

Politico: Estonia's Tiirmaa-Klaar among 28 people shaping Europe in 2019

12:14

Former president Ilves to attend George Bush funeral

11:31

Foreign minister attending Brussels NATO meeting this week

10:54

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

09:58

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

09:05

Riigikogu extra sitting passes statment supporting Ukraine on Kerch Strait Updated

08:42

Defence forces chief: Russian causing tensions because it feels confused

03.12

President to visit three African nations on ground-breaking trip

03.12

Indrek Tarand offers his side of the Toompea story

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

03.12

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

03.12

Social Democrats decide on top ten candidates in Tartu

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: