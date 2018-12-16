news

MEPs: Four imprisoned Sakharov Prize laureates must be freed ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Oleg Sentsov appearing in a Russian court in 2015.
Oleg Sentsov appearing in a Russian court in 2015. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

In a letter sent to EU leaders, members of the European Parliament, including MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE), are demanding that the EU make efforts to ensure the release of four imprisoned laureates of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought

"This Wednesday, we recognized Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov at the Sakharov Prize ceremony in the European Parliament," Paet said. "Unfortunately, he was not able to be with us in Strasbourg and accept the prize as he is imprisoned in a Siberian penal colony in Russia."

In 2015, Russia sentenced Sentsov to 20 years in prison on charges of conspiracy against the activity of Russia in Crimea. According to Paet, Sentsov is a political prisoner.

"Oleg Sentsov should be a free man, not be imprisoned in a Siberian penal colony," Paet said, naming the three other imprisoned Sakharov Prize laureates as well — Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López, who is under house arrest, and Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh.

"Arab Spring activist Razan Zaitouneh also went missing in Syria," he added.

In the joint letter, the MEPs emphasise that the EU must resolutely demand that Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Russia and Iran release the four Sakharov Prize laureates.

"The EU could also be a leader in ensuring that pressure for the release of these four, but also other politicial prisoners, increases on a wider international level as well," Paet said.

The MEPs sent their joint letter to President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Council President Donald Tusk and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Since 1988, the European Parliament has awarded the annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to an individual or an organisation that has made a significant contribution to the fight for human rights or democracy.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

urmas paeteuropean parliamentraif badawisakharov prizenasrin sotoudeh


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
14.12

Gallery: Memorial service marks British naval squadron arrival in Tallinn

14.12

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

14.12

Kelly Sildaru wins again, this time at the Dew Tour

14.12

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated

14.12

Council wants EU multiannual financial framework agreement by next autumn

14.12

Government decision ensures St. Nicholas' to remain museum, concert hall

14.12

Poll: Support for Ratas as prime minister high, for Kallas on upswing

13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

Culture
2019 Elections
The Pro Patria council convened in Tallinn on Saturday. 15 December 2018.

Pro Patria board endorses party's candidate lists

At an assembly held at the Tallinn Botanic Garden on Saturday, the extended board of the Pro Patria Party endorsed the party's lists of candidates for the 2019 Riigikogu elections to take place on 3 March.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:41

ESTPLA-26 returns from Mali mission

15:10

LIVE at 16:00: Liisi Koikson, Robert Jürjendal Trio Christmas concert Updated

13:56

Rescuers' average monthly salary to increase to €1,000

11:44

Pro Patria board endorses party's candidate lists

09:51

MEPs: Four imprisoned Sakharov Prize laureates must be freed

15.12

Day in the Life: Maiu the working student

15.12

State allocates €4.2 million to finance EDF's Afghanistan, Mali missions

15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

15.12

Ratas: EU leaders focused on internal market, migration, climate change

15.12

Free kindergarten bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

14.12

Gallery: Memorial service marks British naval squadron arrival in Tallinn

14.12

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Kelly Sildaru wins again, this time at the Dew Tour

14.12

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

14.12

Council wants EU multiannual financial framework agreement by next autumn

14.12

Government decision ensures St. Nicholas' to remain museum, concert hall

14.12

Poll: Support for Ratas as prime minister high, for Kallas on upswing

13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: