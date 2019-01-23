news

'Elect a better past!' exhibit to open at Maarjamäe Palace ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Lines outside of a bread shop in 1992.
Lines outside of a bread shop in 1992. Source: Estonian History Museum
Culture

On 1 February, "Elect a better past!" an exhibit focusing on the events of five particular days in 1992, culminating in the Riigikogu and presidential elections, will open at Maarjamäe Palace in Tallinn.

In 1992, Estonia struggled in the hangover of regained independence — Estonia had won, but it was still cold in the room, and store shelves were still bare but for brown bars of household soap and tomato paste. The week was eight days and 30 hours long at the time, though — Estonia got its own currency, Lennart Meri was elected president, and Mart Laar became prime minister. Everything was possible. Estonia pressed itself through a tiny window of historical opportunity, propelled by an ebullient desire to become big.

Exhibit-goers can experience five days in 1992 — from Women's Day, the arrival of the kroon currency and Rock Summer to that autumn's election campaign. Among the major players of free Estonia's first propaganda war were fledgling fake journalists, and fake surveys were conducted.

Arnold Rüütel, Lennart Merit, Lagle Parek and Rein Taagepera ran for the first president of the newly reindependent Estonia, while at the same time, a fierce battle was being fought over whether to go the route of establishing Estonia anew or continue on the previous course.

In the first round, the first to come to the mat were Pro Patria and Popular Front of Estonia, and stirring the pot were the Law of Nature Party and the Independent Royalist Party of Estonia. Writers, economists, political prisoners, young men from the forests, the grandchild of a president, former Communists and just conmen — everyone was present and full of ardour.

Guided tours through 2 June

A number of special events have been planned in tandem with the exhibit where visitors will have the opportunity to hear directly from people who were present in the middle of the events of the 1990s in Estonia.

The exhibit was curated by Tõnis Leht and Erik Moora. Tour and clip scripts by Eero Epner, produced by Ain Mäeots.

Admission to the exhibit via guided group tours lasting 1 hour and 15 minutes.

 The exhibit will be open from 1 February through 2 June.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

historyexhibits


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
08:56

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

22.01

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

22.01

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

22.01

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

22.01

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C

22.01

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

22.01

Indrek Tarand requests EKRE apology, latter claims vice versa

Opinion
22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:47

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
18:02

'Elect a better past!' exhibit to open at Maarjamäe Palace

17:44

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

17:06

Opinion Festival open to new discussion ideas for 2019

16:31

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

16:02

President Kaljulaid: EU has many competitive advantages for the future

15:23

airBaltic operating over 100 flights from Tallinn in 2019

14:58

EKRE outdoor advert spotted after ban comes into force Updated

13:57

Defence minister meets counterpart in Mali, heads of EU, UN missions

13:26

ERR election broadcasting regulations overview

12:49

Paper: Anvelt may have left politics due to ties with Anton Ger

11:47

US Federal Reserve to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash

10:55

Report: Awareness crucial in fight against information laundering

09:47

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

08:56

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

22.01

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

22.01

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

22.01

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

Gallery: Order of parties, candidates determined by electoral committee

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: