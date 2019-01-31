news

Prime minister leaves cohabitation status open for next parliament ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) reportedly did not present a clear response to a parliamentary question put to him on the status of legal cohabitation of same-sex couples in Estonia.

Mr Ratas had been asked the question by a member of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE). The Registered Partnership Act 2014, aimed at making cohabitation a legal fact, is still somewhat up in the air. This is partly because the necessary implementing acts have not been passed, though in 2018 the Supreme Court ruled that its tenets were part of the existing legal order in Estonia. This in effect makes the status of legally-recognised same-sex partnerships an ambiguous area.

MP Jaak Madison (EKRE) reportedly asked Ratas what Centre means by the sentence: "We support people's fundamental rights and the freedom to live together in different family models," in its political program.

BNS has provided a verbatim translation of Mr Ratas' answer to Mr Madison's question as follows:

"In Estonia, we can see today that there are single parents; we can see that there are in Estonia families with two parents, we can see that there are in Estonia blended families, etc''.

''And under no circumstances will I agree to categorise it this way: That there are in Estonia 'right' families and then there are 'wrong' families, or right family models and wrong family models, this is not right''.

''I am also completely against the kind of sentence which, if I am not mistaken, belongs to Martin Helme, fellow member of your party, chairman of the parliamentary group, who has said that a childless woman of 27 is an element harmful to society. I am completely against that, I find it dreadful, I cross out that sentence''. 

''Or that we can classify families somehow in a manner that, when there are that many children, then these are 'right' families. I believe it is very bad when such things are done in society. To respond to your question, which you brought at the end of your big tirade, when it comes to the implementing provisions, then I am absolutely certain that this composition of the Riigikogu will not solve that issue and it will remain to be solved by the 14th Riigikogu [ie. after the March election-ed.]," Mr Ratas said, referring to the parliament's inability to adopt the implementing provisions of the Registered Partnership Act''. 

Speaking on an earlier vote on the so-called cohabitation law in the Riigikogu, Mr Ratas said that the board of the Centre Party left MPs the freedom to decide themselves whether to support the revocation of the Registered Partnership Act or not.

The general election is on 3 March.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratas2019 riigikogu electionsame sex partnerships in estoniacohabitation bill


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
30.01

Foreign ministry: Ball in UK court on Brexit withdrawal amends

30.01

Russia unlikely to meddle with upcoming general election, expert thinks

30.01

Committee kills Waste Act bill, wants entirely new law

30.01

January ratings: Centre ahead at 33%, Reform 25%, EKRE 17%

29.01

Kitt, Müller, Ross potential candidates for Bank of Estonia governor

29.01

Kohtla-Järve secondary school to get Estonian-language 10th grade this year

29.01

Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019

29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:22

Foreign minister to join informal EU meet in Bucharest

11:28

Research: Pro Patria and SDE candidates give greatest party support boost Updated

11:17

EKRE reviewing status of 201 members with extant criminal penalties

10:29

Prime minister leaves cohabitation status open for next parliament

09:31

Industrial production increases through 2018

08:58

ERR News provides live pre-election debate coverage

30.01

New Latvian premier makes Estonia his first official foreign destination

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Swedbank profits rise 21% in 2018, to over €200 million

30.01

€141 million tax rebate due for past tax year

30.01

No Riigikogu seats for Estonia 200, says SDE leader

30.01

Foreign ministry: Ball in UK court on Brexit withdrawal amends

30.01

Profit of LHV increases by 23% to €27.2 million in 2018

30.01

Controversial ad campaign sets Estonia 200 back, now on 5% threshold

30.01

SEB Estonian branch reports €63.7 million profit for 2018

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

30.01

Retail trade turnover remains stable in December 2018

30.01

Russia unlikely to meddle with upcoming general election, expert thinks

30.01

Committee kills Waste Act bill, wants entirely new law

30.01

January ratings: Centre ahead at 33%, Reform 25%, EKRE 17%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: