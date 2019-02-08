news

National Defence College to be renamed Estonian National Defence Academy ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
News

The Estonian National Defence College (KVÜÕA) is to be renamed the Estonian National Defence Academy. The relevant draft statutes to be approved by the Ministry of Defence also include changes to the institution's structure.

The draft statutes to the Estonian National Defense Academy that are about to exit the ministry aim to rename the institution and change the structure thereof pursuant to the proposals by the college's supervisory board.

Changes in the structure of the KVÜÕA are an unavoidable step, stemming from the development of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), said Col. Enno Mõts, head of the institution. He added that the planned changes will ensure that the college will be able to provide the level of military education expected of it.

"Changes that have occurred step by step in the EDF and military education have reached the point where we had to change the KVÜÕA in order to effectively fulfil the needs of the EDF," Col. Mõts said, adding that, over the years, units have been changed in the EDF, new commands have been established, and new armored vehicles introduced.

In the coming years, the EDF will concentrate on establishing two new fully manned, armed and equipped rapid response infantry brigades, he added.

"As an educational institution, we have monitored these robust developments and, in order to support them, we have significantly increased various functions, which, however, are at times pulling the institution in divergent directions," the head of the institution explained. "In terms of chains of command, the current structure has increased both in their scope as well as depth, and the supervisory board of the KVÜÕA has proposed to change the structure, which was created 20 years ago, in order to effectively meet the new needs of the EDF."

With the restructuring, the Commander of Officers School and the Battle School are to establish two training corps, research will be conducted the Applied Research Department, and the functions of the Centre for Conflict and Catastrophe Medicine will be retained in their current capaicty, Col. Mõts said.

According to the notes accompanying the draft, the change will require a communication campaign aimed at introducing the new name to the public. Related costs will be covered by the redistribution of existing instruments; an increase in the institution's budget is not in the plans.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcesministry of defenceestonian national defence collegehigher educationestonian national defence academy


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
07.02

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

07.02

Simson: Coalition with SDE, Pro Patria first choice of Centre Party

07.02

Brits not interested in Estonian citizenship despite Brexit

06.02

Russian, English news in Latvia under threat, 'Russia Today next in line'

06.02

Richness of Life Party files justice chancellor complaint against ERR

06.02

Use of Tallinn public transport increases by 10% in 2018

06.02

Number of murders, manslaughters continues to decline in 2018

06.02

Archbishop publishes election recommendation for 'Christian voters'

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
05.02

App by Estonian company Plan B Labs chosen Google Play best of 2018

03.02

Finland to formally join Rail Baltica joint venture

02.02

Deutsche Bank: No wrongdoing found in connection with Danske

01.02

Ministry removing mead alcohol content restriction

01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:53

Ratas: Eastern Partnership has to be ambitious

17:48

Mikser in US: Transatlantic unity remains solid

16:22

National Defence College to be renamed Estonian National Defence Academy

16:00

Watch again: English-language pre-election debate Updated

15:33

Gallery: New Latvian prime minister's first visit to Estonia

14:27

Paper: Over 300 Centre members carrying criminal punishments

13:23

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

11:58

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

10:46

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

09:53

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

07.02

European committee: Danske money may have been used to influence elections

07.02

Watch again: English-language pre-election Women's Debate Updated

07.02

Rakvere city council sued for cutting back funding of LGBT+ festival

07.02

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

07.02

Free Party official files criminal complaint against Pro Patria chair

07.02

Supreme Court rejects appeal of ID-card producer regarding public tender

07.02

Consumer price index increases by 2.7% year on year in January

07.02

Simson: Coalition with SDE, Pro Patria first choice of Centre Party

07.02

Brits not interested in Estonian citizenship despite Brexit

06.02

Russian, English news in Latvia under threat, 'Russia Today next in line'

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: