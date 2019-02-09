news

Tallinn teachers due pay rise ({{commentsTotal}})

news
BNS
General education teachers working full time are set to see their minimum monthly wage increase to €1,250 this year (picture is illustrative).
General education teachers working full time are set to see their minimum monthly wage increase to €1,250 this year (picture is illustrative). Source: (Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix)
news

Tallinn city teachers are due a pay increase. The city govenment opted to increase the minimum monthly wage for all types of teachers, a move which will be applied retroactively back to 1 January, 2019.

The minimum wage for teachers and support specialists in general and vocational education schools is to be set at €1,250 per month for full-time teachers, it is reported. Monthly pay for nursery teachers will fall to €1,250 for those with a master's degree or equivalent, or €1,150 for those without. Classroom assistants' minimum monthly pay is to go to €610 per month and teachers at ''hobby schools'' will be €1,150 per month under the new regulations.

Monthly remuneration for principals in general education schools will increase to from €1,800 to €2,400 per month, depending on the size of the school, it is reported.

Vadim Belobrovtsev, one of several Tallinn Deputy Mayors, said that the city saw fair remuneration to teachers important, and that the figure was reached after a meeting on 17 January with representatives of the Tallinn School Heads Association, the Tallinn Primary School Heads Association, the Tallinn Hobby School Heads Association and the chair of Tallinn Education Personnel Union, on the basis of the 2019 state budget.

"We want Tallinn schools to remain an attractive and trustworthy employer for educators," Mr Belobrovtsev said.

"We entrust teachers with our children daily, and hope [the children] will return from schools or nursery schools in a good mood, filled with positive emotions as well as new knowledge. This objective can be reached by teachers who love children and are committed to their work. These teachers need to be cherished and appreciated. Supportive learning environment is important, too, the creation of which largely lies with the school principals,'' Mr Belobrovsev said.

The bulk of Estonia's primary and secondary education system falls within the public sector, organised at both municipal and national levels.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn city councileducation system in estoniapublic sector pay in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
08.02

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

07.02

European committee: Danske money may have been used to influence elections

07.02

Rakvere city council sued for cutting back funding of LGBT+ festival

07.02

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

07.02

Free Party official files criminal complaint against Pro Patria chair

07.02

Simson: Coalition with SDE, Pro Patria first choice of Centre Party

07.02

Brits not interested in Estonian citizenship despite Brexit

06.02

Russian, English news in Latvia under threat, 'Russia Today next in line'

Opinion
30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

Business
05.02

App by Estonian company Plan B Labs chosen Google Play best of 2018

03.02

Finland to formally join Rail Baltica joint venture

02.02

Deutsche Bank: No wrongdoing found in connection with Danske

01.02

Ministry removing mead alcohol content restriction

01.02

Banks to cease issuing ID Card PINs as well as pass code cards

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
21:55

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

18:14

Tallinn teachers due pay rise

14:16

Richness of Life unveils manifesto

10:39

Media company Eesti Meedia renamed Postimees Grupp

08.02

Ratas: Eastern Partnership has to be ambitious

08.02

Mikser in US: Transatlantic unity remains solid

08.02

National Defence College to be renamed Estonian National Defence Academy

08.02

Watch again: English-language pre-election debate Updated

08.02

Gallery: New Latvian prime minister's first visit to Estonia

08.02

Paper: Over 300 Centre members carrying criminal punishments

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

08.02

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

08.02

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

08.02

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

07.02

European committee: Danske money may have been used to influence elections

07.02

Watch again: English-language pre-election Women's Debate

07.02

Rakvere city council sued for cutting back funding of LGBT+ festival

07.02

Flu season in full swing, number of patients increases by 60%

07.02

Free Party official files criminal complaint against Pro Patria chair

07.02

Supreme Court rejects appeal of ID-card producer regarding public tender

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: