Tallinn teachers due pay rise

Tallinn city teachers are due a pay increase. The city govenment opted to increase the minimum monthly wage for all types of teachers, a move which will be applied retroactively back to 1 January, 2019.

The minimum wage for teachers and support specialists in general and vocational education schools is to be set at €1,250 per month for full-time teachers, it is reported. Monthly pay for nursery teachers will fall to €1,250 for those with a master's degree or equivalent, or €1,150 for those without. Classroom assistants' minimum monthly pay is to go to €610 per month and teachers at ''hobby schools'' will be €1,150 per month under the new regulations.

Monthly remuneration for principals in general education schools will increase to from €1,800 to €2,400 per month, depending on the size of the school, it is reported.

Vadim Belobrovtsev, one of several Tallinn Deputy Mayors, said that the city saw fair remuneration to teachers important, and that the figure was reached after a meeting on 17 January with representatives of the Tallinn School Heads Association, the Tallinn Primary School Heads Association, the Tallinn Hobby School Heads Association and the chair of Tallinn Education Personnel Union, on the basis of the 2019 state budget.

"We want Tallinn schools to remain an attractive and trustworthy employer for educators," Mr Belobrovtsev said.

"We entrust teachers with our children daily, and hope [the children] will return from schools or nursery schools in a good mood, filled with positive emotions as well as new knowledge. This objective can be reached by teachers who love children and are committed to their work. These teachers need to be cherished and appreciated. Supportive learning environment is important, too, the creation of which largely lies with the school principals,'' Mr Belobrovsev said.

The bulk of Estonia's primary and secondary education system falls within the public sector, organised at both municipal and national levels.

