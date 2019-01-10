Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

According to an overview of average wages in the EU in 2018, Estonia's average net monthly wage of €957 has placed 17th overall, surpassing those of Portugal and Greece.

Georgia-based entrepreneur and investor Reinis Fischer published on his site an overview of average wages in the EU according to which Estonian wages have reached 17th overall.

"The data may not be 100% exact, but should give an overview of average wage levels across all EU member states," Mr Fischer wrote.

According to the data, the highest average wages in the EU, exceeding €3,000 per month, were paid in Denmark and Luxembourg, while average monthly wages of around €2,500 were paid in Sweden, Finland and Ireland.

The lowest average monthly wages in the EU were paid in Bulgaria and Romania at €457 and €565, respectively. Estonia's average monthly net wage of €957 exceeded those of Latvia and Lithuania at €738 and €693, respectively.

While Greece and Portugal were still both ranked ahead of Estonia in 2017, the latter managed to surpass them last year, increasing from €945 to €957 as average wages shrank from €984 to €925 in Portugal and €945 to €917 in Greece.

