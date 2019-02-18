news

Savisaar gets over €100,000 in returned seized funds, not full sum demanded ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Courtroom at the new Harju County Courthouse.
Courtroom at the new Harju County Courthouse. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Former Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar is to receive over €100,000 in funds confiscated from him in the course of a long-running corruption trial, though not the full sum of over €200,000 he requested.

Savisaar, via his lawyer Oliver Nääs, had wanted around €200,000 returned after the corruption case against him was dropped in December 2018. Savisaar and various co-defendants stood accused of bribery and various other corruption charges, and following an on-off case which had to keep being suspended due to Savisaar's health issues, the decision to halt the case against him at the lowest (County Court) tier in the Estonian legal system, was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Harju County Court, where Savisaar initially stood trial, agreed to return funds in respect of the Hundisilm farm investigation from several years ago, to the tune of around 30,000 Kroons – Estonia's national currency at the time – or a little over €19,000 in today's money.

However, the court did not agree to a further €186,000 being returned to Mr Savisaar in respect of seized funds, drawing the line at €106,000, it is reported.

The court found that the €80,000 gap, consisting of money seized on the application of State Prosecutor Taavi Perni, in connection with bribes taken by Savisaar from construction businessman Aivar Tuulberg, was justified, so he will not be retrieving that sum.

Further damages requests rebuffed

Furthermore, Harju Court dismissed Mr Nääs' request for damages just under €229,000, on a technicality – the request had reportedly not been filed on time, in addition to €131,733 in lost salary as Tallinn mayor.

Similarly, a damages request from Tallinn city government lawyer Marko Kairjaki in respect of costs incurred during the trial by the Centre Party was also rejected (the Centre Party also stood as a legal person during the trial).

As with the trial itself, the Harju Court decision can be contested at the next level, the Tallinn Circuit Court.

The court also accepted the request of the state prosecutor's Office to involve Edgar Savisaar as a third party for further trial.

Savisaar's co-defendants were Aivar Tuulberg, Alexander Kofkin, Hillar Teder and Vello Kunman, Kalev Kallo, Villu Reilja and Priit Kutser, principally on charges bribery taking or offering.

Hearings began in June 2017 at Harju County Court (the case against Kutser was later dropped); in October of the same year, Reilja was required to pay the Estonian state €33,000 to the state.

Musical chairs

In June 2018, the county court suspended the trial on the grounds of Savisaar's health and the opinion of his doctor; the  Office of the Prosecutor General took the decision to the circuit court, who in August overturned the county court's decision. The last stage in this musical chairs saw the case go to the Supreme Court in October 2018, with the announcement that the trial would not go further coming in December.

In a separate case, The Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) is pursuing the Centre Party over €110,100 in illicit funds during the Savisaar era, following an injunction it obtained in 2017. The party is currently entering its third round trying to fend off the watchdog's claim, this time at the circuit court.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edgar savisaarharju county courttallinn city governmentcentre partyedgar savisaar corruption trialestonian legal system


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
17.02

Ott Tänak wins Rally Sweden, leads FIA World Rally Championship

17.02

Estonia: Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road remains closed on Saturday

16.02

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches

16.02

Estonian, Russian ministries of foreign affairs hold consultations

16.02

Prosecutor promises clarity in alleged attack on foreign national

16.02

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

16.02

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours

15.02

Advance voting in Estonian foreign missions starts on Saturday

Opinion
13.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

Business
14.02

Long-term unemployment at 20-year low, under-employment rises

13.02

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

13.02

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

13.02

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:05

Pollsters: Centre, Reform, EKRE only parties to get MEP seats in May

14:41

Ministry analysis brings clarity to parties manifesto promises costs

14:02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business

13:33

Edelaraudtee to reconstruct 28 km of railway along Lelle-Türi section

12:27

Savisaar gets over €100,000 in returned seized funds, not full sum demanded

11:45

Kaljulaid: Fear no excuse to deprive citizens of digital technologies

11:08

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

10:14

Newspaper Association wants ad-free local papers

09:15

Airport CEO: Demand on Tallinn-Kuressaare route sufficient for larger plane

08:54

Salvation Army: Number of families in need increasing

17.02

Ott Tänak wins Rally Sweden, leads FIA World Rally Championship

17.02

Estonia chooses Victor Crone with 'Storm' for Eurovision Song Contest

17.02

Estonia: Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road remains closed on Saturday

17.02

Cruise tourists spend more than €50 million in Tallinn in 2018

16.02

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches

16.02

Estonian, Russian ministries of foreign affairs hold consultations

16.02

Prosecutor promises clarity in alleged attack on foreign national

16.02

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

16.02

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours

15.02

Advance voting in Estonian foreign missions starts on Saturday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: