Johannes Merilai to take over as head of prime minister's office

Johannes Merilai is taking over as head of the Prime Minister's Office, replacing Tanel Kiik.

Mr Merilai has worked as an adviser to the prime minister since the beginning of 2017, advising the head of government on media-related matters.

Prior to this, Mr Merilai worked at the Rescue Board, where he served as communications director. He also has previous experience serving as communications director at the Estonian Institute of Human Rights, as an adviser to the mayor of Tallinn, and as a public relations adviser in the Lasnamäe city district government.

Mr Merilai graduated from the University of Tartu with a master's degree in communication management in 2017.

Kätlin Pääro, who had been serving as adviser and head of secretariat for the Centre Party parliamentary group, will take over as deputy head of the Prime Minister's Office.

Ms Pääro graduated from Tallinn University with a master's degree in public administration.

Tanel Kiik (Centre), who served as head of the Prime Minister's Office since November 2016, will be sworn in next week as the incoming coalition government's Minister of Social Affairs.