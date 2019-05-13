ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

Economy
ERR News
Average gross monthly income per employee in 2018.
Average gross monthly income per employee in 2018. Source: Statistics Estonia
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday morning, in 2018, the average gross monthly income per employee was €1,234, up €79 per month on year. Gross wages have been on the rise in Estonia since 2011.

The average gross monthly income per employee was highest in Harju County at €1,375 and lowest in Ida-Viru County at €996. Ida-Viru was the only county where the gross income fell below €1,000.

In approximately a quarter of Estonian municipalities, employees earned more than the national average gross monthly income. Similarly to previous years, the top ten included primarily the municipalities of Harju County.

The average gross monthly income was highest in Viimsi and Rae Municipalities at €1,711 and €1,704, respectively. In Tallinn, the average gross income per month was €1,348. The average fell below €1,000 in four cities and towns in Ida-Viru County — Narva, Kohtla-Järve, Sillamäe and Narva-Jõesuu — as well as in Valga Municipality.

Employees aged 25-49 earned the highest average gross monthly income at €1,382. The average gross monthly income of 50-62-year-old employees was slightly below the Estonian average at €1,135. For employees aged up to 24 and 63 and over, meanwhile, the average income fell below €1,000.

In 2018, men earned an average gross monthly income of €1,386, while women earned an average of €1,095 per month. By county, the biggest gender gap in gross income was recorded in Hiiu County, and of municipalities, in Viimsi Municipality — €402 and €483, respectively. As the dataset does not enable distinguishing between full-time and part-time employees and analysing by economic activities, the reasons for the difference in men's and women's gross monthly income do not appear from the data.

In 2018, the number of employees receiving gross income was 535,405. Compared to the previous year, the number increased by 6,670 persons. The increase was largest in the age group of those 63 and over. The number of young income recipients, which had decreased in previous years, increased by 554 persons in 2018. Of income recipients, 6% were young people and 9% were older people.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

