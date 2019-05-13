ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Rõivas: EKRE made big mistake inviting Le Pen to Estonia

News
BNS
Taavi Rõivas (Reform).
Taavi Rõivas (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Former prime minister and Reform Party member Taavi Rõivas said that the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) made a big mistake when inviting French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen to Estonia, as the people of Estonia do not approve of Le Pen's pro-Kremlin mindset.

"The event, planned as an election campaign culmination, may instead damage EKRE, as she is a living example of how Europe's right-wing populism is also a strongly pro-Kremlin movement," Rõivas said of Le Pen.

"The people of Estonia in no way approve of Le Pen's stances that, among other things, praise the annexation of Crimea and the inclusion of Russia in NATO," he explained in a press release. "I am fairly certain that many EKRE voters also do not approve of Le Pen's views."

Spokespeople for the Reform Party added that Le Pen is a strong symbol in Europe and known for her conservative views as well as the use of money of alleged Kremlin origin for her political campaign.

EKRE MP Jaak Madison announced on social media last Monday that Le Pen would soon be visiting Estonia.

Speaking at last week's regular government press conference on Thursday, EKRE chairman and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme claimed the French politician essentially invited herself to visit Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

