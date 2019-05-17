American hip-hop artist Wordsmith to give four free concerts in Estonia

Currently on a tour of Belarus and the Baltics, Baltimore-based American hip-hop artist Wordsmith will be giving a series of free, family-friendly concerts in Valga, Narva, Kiviõli, and Tallinn from May 20-24.

Born Anthony Parker, Wordsmith is a Baltimore-based musician and entrepreneur who produces hip-hop with a strong motivational message, according to a U.S. Embassy Tallinn press release and the artist's homepage.

While in Estonia, he and his band will make a point to engage with young people as well as encourage students to put an end to bullying.

During the final leg of his tour of the region, Wordsmith and his band will visit eight cities, with family-friendly evening programs open to the public in Valga, Narva, Kiviõli and Tallinn.

Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m., Valga Central Square

Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m., Vaba Lava Theatre Centre, Narva

Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m., Kiviõli Upper Secondary School

Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

The Estonian leg of his regional tour is being supported by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, as well as local municipalities.

Thanks to Latvian National Television for having my band and I on the show to discuss my purpose and motivation as a musician. Anytime you can share a positive message on a major platform it's a blessing #latvijastelevīzija #riga???????? pic.twitter.com/femIGfQWAO — Wordsmith (@Wordsmith) May 14, 2019

