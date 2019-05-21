ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ansip unlikely to stay at EU Commission if he wins parliament seat ({{commentsTotal}})

2019 European Elections
ERR, ERR News
Andrus Ansip appearing on ERR's Vikerraadio.
Andrus Ansip appearing on ERR's Vikerraadio. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
2019 European Elections

Current European Commissioner for Estonia, Andrus Ansip (Reform), has said he thinks he will not be able to continue in the role after the May 26 European elections, which he is running in, and that his replacement would most likely be a woman.

Ansip does not have to make the decision immediately the election results are known, however, and has around a month to choose, during which time he can continue as commissioner. His term at the European Commission was due to end in October this year.

"The Electoral Committee will register both MEPs and alternative members no later than June 15, after which candidates will have ten days to indicate to the committee whether they intend to continue in their current position, or take up work at the European Parliament," Kristi Kirsberg, of the Electoral Committee (VVK), told ERR's online Estonian news on Tuesday.

Ansip's term at the commission was, as noted, due to run until October, so there is no possibility of him fulfilling this and taking up an MEP seat. If he does the latter, the Estonian government will also have to appoint his successor at the commission.

For his part, Ansip told ERR that he would take up the MEP role, not least because his party is in opposition, meaning the current Centre/EKRE/Isamaa coalition is not likely to nominate a Reform Party member to the European Commission in any case. In fact, Kadri Simson, a former Centre MP, is widely tipped to be nominated to the role.

Ansip's replacement will require the support of the Riigkogu's E.U. affairs committee, as well as being nominated by the government, he added.

The new composition of the European Parliament is due to convene for the first time on July 2.

Kadri Simson likely replacement

Of the possible appointment of Kadri Simson, Ansip said that the new commissioner from Estonia would most likely be a woman in any case.

"The principle of gender balance is very important for the European Commission, and so far it has not been able to do that perfectly," he told ERR.

"However, clearly there must be more women in the next European Commission than the current one, so the Estonian nominee should definitely be a woman," he continued, noting the European Parliament would be unlikely to accept yet another man to the role, for the fourth parliamentary session in a row.

Siim Kallas (Reform) served two terms in the role, before Ansip.

European Commissioners carry a portfolio, which in Ansip's case was the digital single market, but the next Estoinan commissioner is likely to hold a different portfolio, he says.

"At the same time, the portfolio is much more complicated, and the proposals of the digital single market have all been put forward; they are essentially closed in parliament, since it will not hold any more plenary sessions," Ansip said.

As to specific commissioner portfolio, this all depends on the President of the Commission (currently Jean-Claude Juncker-ed.), but it is certain that the next full-time commissioner from Estonia will not be assigned to the digital portfolio," he continued, noting that the one country tends not to have the same commission portfolio in successive sessions.

Polls conducted by market research company Turu-uuringute showed eight percent of voters would select Andrus Ansip, making him the most popular Reform Party candidate.

Estonia has six MEP seats, and is treated as a single electoral district in the European elections. Sixty six candidates are running.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

andrus ansip2019 european electionsestonia in the euestonia eu commissioner


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11:54

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

11:06

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

Opinion
15:29

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

14:55

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

14:34

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

14:08

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

13:44

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

Business
17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:18

Ansip unlikely to stay at EU Commission if he wins parliament seat

15:33

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

15:29

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

14:55

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

14:34

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

14:08

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

13:44

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

12:59

State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

11:54

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

11:06

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

10:08

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

20.05

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: