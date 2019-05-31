Viljandi State Upper Secondary School named 2019 School of the Year

On the final day of the current season, ETV morning program "Terevisioon" broadcast live from the newly-crowned 2019 School of the Year, as chosen by a combined jury and popular vote — Viljandi State Upper Secondary School.

Students, faculty and friends of the school described it thus in its bid for the title:

"Viljandi State Upper Secondary School is Estonia's first and also biggest state upper secondary school, with 550 students and 42 teachers. Our principal is the highly versatile and innovative Ms. Ülle Matsin, who greets us at the door every day. "Inspiring leadership and active youth bring joy to both Viljandi State Upper Secondary School pupils and staff as well as the people of Viljandi with their activities and grand events. A learning environment conducive to thinking with an open atrium form the foundations to strong academic achievement and friendly relations within the school family."

A total of 54 schools submitted their entry videos to the School of the Year contest, ten of which were shortlisted by a jury. The winner was determined in a combination of jury scores and a popular vote.

For the second year in a row, "Terevisioon," hosted by Liisu Lass and Reimo Sildvee, broadcast live from Estonia's newly-chosen School of the Year. Viljandi State Upper Secondary School earned 1,884 votes.

Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre) presented the Viljandi school with its title live on Friday morning.

Check out ERR Novaator's dedicated page (link in Estonian) to see and read more about the winner and other nominees in the 2019 School of the Year contest.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!