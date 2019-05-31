ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Viljandi State Upper Secondary School named 2019 School of the Year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
ETV's
Open gallery
13 photos
Photo: ETV's "Terevisioon" broadcast live from Viljandi State Upper Secondary School, the 2019 School of the Year, on Friday morning. May 31, 2019. Author: ERR
News

On the final day of the current season, ETV morning program "Terevisioon" broadcast live from the newly-crowned 2019 School of the Year, as chosen by a combined jury and popular vote — Viljandi State Upper Secondary School.

Students, faculty and friends of the school described it thus in its bid for the title:

"Viljandi State Upper Secondary School is Estonia's first and also biggest state upper secondary school, with 550 students and 42 teachers. Our principal is the highly versatile and innovative Ms. Ülle Matsin, who greets us at the door every day.

"Inspiring leadership and active youth bring joy to both Viljandi State Upper Secondary School pupils and staff as well as the people of Viljandi with their activities and grand events. A learning environment conducive to thinking with an open atrium form the foundations to strong academic achievement and friendly relations within the school family."

A total of 54 schools submitted their entry videos to the School of the Year contest, ten of which were shortlisted by a jury. The winner was determined in a combination of jury scores and a popular vote.

For the second year in a row, "Terevisioon," hosted by Liisu Lass and Reimo Sildvee, broadcast live from Estonia's newly-chosen School of the Year. Viljandi State Upper Secondary School earned 1,884 votes.

Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre) presented the Viljandi school with its title live on Friday morning.

Check out ERR Novaator's dedicated page (link in Estonian) to see and read more about the winner and other nominees in the 2019 School of the Year contest.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationviljandischoolsschool of the year


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

10:16

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

30.05

School shooter released on parole after serving half of sentence

30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

30.05

Tallinn authority considering major Lasnamäe route closure to allow filming

Opinion
16:37

British Council in Estonia head awarded top UK honor

16:12

Other EKRE ministers will travel, mostly speak Estonian

15:33

Bolt launches cross-border service in Valga/Valka

15:14

Viljandi State Upper Secondary School named 2019 School of the Year

14:32

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

Business
30.05

Tech portal: Riga more prominent IT destination than Tallinn Updated

30.05

April retail turnover up 8 percent on year

29.05

Saaremaa, Ventspils to start looking for ferry operator in June

29.05

Swedbank: Rapid wage growth to continue in 2019

29.05

Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
17:32

Kaia Kanepi through to French Open last 16

17:16

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss

16:37

British Council in Estonia head awarded top UK honor

16:12

Other EKRE ministers will travel, mostly speak Estonian

15:33

Bolt launches cross-border service in Valga/Valka

15:14

Viljandi State Upper Secondary School named 2019 School of the Year

14:32

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

13:56

Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week

13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:52

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

11:18

April industrial production steady on year

10:16

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

09:45

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

09:10

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Opinion: Estonia's border and the price of voters' trust

30.05

School shooter released on parole after serving half of sentence

30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: