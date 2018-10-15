Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn

For the 14th time, the Ministry of Education and Research recognised Estonia's best teachers, students and supporters of education, crowning Teachers of the Year in a total of 11 categories. Ülo Vooglaid was also the first recipient of the ministry's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winners of the different categories are highlighted below.

Kindergarten Teacher of the Year

Birgitta Tints, Tallinn Tammetõru Kindergarten

Teacher of the Year

Malle Mager, Vinni-Pajusti High School

Class Director of the Year

Kadi-Ly Jaansalu, Põltsamaa Joint High School

Basic School Subject Teacher of the Year

Mart Soobik, Tallinn School No. 21

High School Teacher of the Year

Villu Raja, Tallinn Secondary School of Science

Vocational School Teacher of the Year

Merit Karise, Kuressaare Regional Training Centre

Teaching Staff of the Year

Merle Kolga, Tartu Health Care College

Support Specialist of the Year

Inga Brin, Tartu Hiie School

Educational Institution Director of the Year



Ülle Ernits, Tallinn Health Care College

Friends of Education of the Year

Firefighters of the Palamuse Volunteer Fire Department (nonprofit "Palamuse Pritsumehed")

Educational Institution Deed of the Year

Estonian Schools' Science Theatre Festival

Ministry of Education Lifetime Achievement Award

Ülo Vooglaid, social scientist, former politician

Likewise recognised at Sunday's awards ceremony were students who successfully represented Estonia in international competitions:

Mairold Mänd, Räpina School of Horticulture

Erik Rüütel, Räpina School of Horticulture

Marit Kutman, Tartu City Centre School

Kristjan Kannukene, Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre

Rudolf Bichele of the University of Tartu was also recognised as Thesis Adviser of the Year.

