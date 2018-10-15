Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})
For the 14th time, the Ministry of Education and Research recognised Estonia's best teachers, students and supporters of education, crowning Teachers of the Year in a total of 11 categories. Ülo Vooglaid was also the first recipient of the ministry's Lifetime Achievement Award.
The winners of the different categories are highlighted below.
Kindergarten Teacher of the Year
Birgitta Tints, Tallinn Tammetõru Kindergarten
Source: Hendrik Osula
Teacher of the Year
Malle Mager, Vinni-Pajusti High School
Source: Hendrik Osula
Class Director of the Year
Kadi-Ly Jaansalu, Põltsamaa Joint High School
Source: Hendrik Osula
Basic School Subject Teacher of the Year
Mart Soobik, Tallinn School No. 21
Source: Hendrik Osula
High School Teacher of the Year
Villu Raja, Tallinn Secondary School of Science
Source: Hendrik Osula
Vocational School Teacher of the Year
Merit Karise, Kuressaare Regional Training Centre
Source: Hendrik Osula
Teaching Staff of the Year
Merle Kolga, Tartu Health Care College
Source: Hendrik Osula
Support Specialist of the Year
Inga Brin, Tartu Hiie School
Source: Hendrik Osula
Educational Institution Director of the Year
Ülle Ernits, Tallinn Health Care College
Source: Hendrik Osula
Friends of Education of the Year
Firefighters of the Palamuse Volunteer Fire Department (nonprofit "Palamuse Pritsumehed")
Source: Hendrik Osula
Educational Institution Deed of the Year
Estonian Schools' Science Theatre Festival
Source: Hendrik Osula
Ministry of Education Lifetime Achievement Award
Ülo Vooglaid, social scientist, former politician
Likewise recognised at Sunday's awards ceremony were students who successfully represented Estonia in international competitions:
Mairold Mänd, Räpina School of Horticulture
Erik Rüütel, Räpina School of Horticulture
Marit Kutman, Tartu City Centre School
Kristjan Kannukene, Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre
Rudolf Bichele of the University of Tartu was also recognised as Thesis Adviser of the Year.
Editor: Aili Vahtla