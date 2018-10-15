news

Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn

Teacher of the Year awards. 14 October 2018.
Photo: Teacher of the Year awards. 14 October 2018. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
For the 14th time, the Ministry of Education and Research recognised Estonia's best teachers, students and supporters of education, crowning Teachers of the Year in a total of 11 categories. Ülo Vooglaid was also the first recipient of the ministry's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winners of the different categories are highlighted below.

Kindergarten Teacher of the Year

Birgitta Tints, Tallinn Tammetõru Kindergarten

Source: Hendrik Osula

Teacher of the Year

Malle Mager, Vinni-Pajusti High School 

Source: Hendrik Osula

Class Director of the Year

Kadi-Ly Jaansalu, Põltsamaa Joint High School

Source: Hendrik Osula

Basic School Subject Teacher of the Year

Mart Soobik, Tallinn School No. 21

Source: Hendrik Osula

High School Teacher of the Year

Villu Raja, Tallinn Secondary School of Science

Source: Hendrik Osula

Vocational School Teacher of the Year

Merit Karise, Kuressaare Regional Training Centre

Source: Hendrik Osula

Teaching Staff of the Year

Merle Kolga, Tartu Health Care College

Source: Hendrik Osula

Support Specialist of the Year

Inga Brin, Tartu Hiie School

Source: Hendrik Osula

Educational Institution Director of the Year

Ülle Ernits, Tallinn Health Care College

Source: Hendrik Osula

Friends of Education of the Year

Firefighters of the Palamuse Volunteer Fire Department (nonprofit "Palamuse Pritsumehed")

Source: Hendrik Osula

Educational Institution Deed of the Year

Estonian Schools' Science Theatre Festival

Source: Hendrik Osula

Ministry of Education Lifetime Achievement Award

Ülo Vooglaid, social scientist, former politician

Likewise recognised at Sunday's awards ceremony were students who successfully represented Estonia in international competitions:

Mairold Mänd, Räpina School of Horticulture
Erik Rüütel, Räpina School of Horticulture
Marit Kutman, Tartu City Centre School
Kristjan Kannukene, Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre

Rudolf Bichele of the University of Tartu was also recognised as Thesis Adviser of the Year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationministry of education and researchteachers


Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

In a speech made at the Centre Party congress on Saturday, Prime Minister and party chairman Jüri Ratas said that in order to build a fair country with a strong middle class, the Centre Party will need a convincing win at the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

