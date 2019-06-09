Gallery: EKRE reelects Mart Helme as leader

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) was one of two parties holding a congress Sunday, electing its chair, vice-chair, board, council and other internal organs. Mart Helme was reelected leader at the congress, held in Jõhvi in Ida-Viru county, attended by about 500 delegates, plus invited guests, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Mart Helme, who was reelected leader for the seventh consecutive time, was joined by Martin Helme, Jaak Madison and Henn Põlluaas as vice-chairs. Martin Helme is finance minister and Henn Põlluaas Riigkogu speaker, in the current administration. Jaak Madison was elected an MEP at the May 26 European elections.

Helme noted in his speech at the congress that EKRE was the fastest growing party in terms of membership.

"we have secured a stable 18-20 percent in support, we have offices in half of the local governments, our number of Mps at the RIigikogu has grown from seven to nineteen, we have our ambassador to the european parliament and we are in a government where we have a third of ministerial positions under our belt," said Helme.

The party also elected members of its honorary court, a body most parties have in order to arbitrate in internal disciplinary matters and similar, and its audit committee.