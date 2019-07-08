Maxima bans sale of energy drinks to minors in Estonia

Sales of energy drinks to minors has been banned by one of the "big four" supermarket chains in Estonia.

Lithuanian-owned Maxima has stopped selling energy drinks, such as Red Bull or Battery, to under 18s, citing health concerns. Such beverages usually contain high doses of stimulants, usually caffeine, as well as sugar, and have been the subject of international scrutiny practically since they first came on the market in the 1990s.

"If we want the health of our young people to be better, we need to limit the availability of energy drinks," Maxima Estonia manager Marko Põder said in a press release, BNS reports.

Põder added while the move was not a legal requirement, Maxima had come to the conclusion that the restriction should come into effect under its own steam, and after consultation with parents, he said.

"We at Maxima consider the wellbeing and development of young people as very important, and banning the sale of energy drinks to minors is a clear signal and an opportunity to achieve this," Põder continued.

Maxima has been operated in Estonia since 2004, with 81 stores in this country at present. The company employs about 3,700 people nationwide.

The other major supermarket chains, Rimi, Selver and Prisma, as well as Coop and Grossi, have not made any similar announcement regarding energy drinks at present.