Lea Danilson-Järg appointed head of new Interior Ministry department

Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) signed an order late last week with which she appointed Lea Danilson-Järg head of the Ministry of the Interior's new Population and Family Policy Department, daily Postimees reported.

Danilson-Järg, who will begin work heading the department next month, will be tasked ith the substantive preparation and implementation of policy-shaping decisions within the competence of the Ministry of the Interior, it appears from the minister's order. Her basic monthly salary is set at €3,200.

According to Danilson-Järg, a more long-term plan is to develop a vision of family policy in support of birth; she is expected to meet with members of the Riigikogu's Study Committee Aiming to Solve Demographic Crisis sometime next month.

In addition, she is also planning to review matters underway at the Ministry of Social Affairs regarding the shaping of family policy.

"Detailed explanations can be given in August," she added.

The government coalition, consisting of the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, decided that, following a ten-year break, the position of population minister should be reestablished at the Ministry of the Interior. This position was given to Isamaa member Riina Solman.

Previously, the primary objective of the population minister was to promote integration. Solman, however, is focusing on family policy and increasing the birthrate — one of the priorities of the party's election program and the government action plan.

Late last month, Solman submitted to the government a bill according to which a new Population and Family Policy Department would be established within the Ministry of the Interior, nothing that it would need some €113,000 in funding in 2019, which is to be allocated from the government's reserve.

Increasing birth rate and the handling of family policy were previously the fields of activity of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!