Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights

According to a decision made by the government on Thursday, Euroacademy, a private institution of higher education operating in Tallinn, will be stripped of its teaching rights as of Aug. 31, 2020. The majority of its current students will have the opportunity to graduate during the coming academic year, however.

The Minsitry of Education and Research proposed that the government strip the private school of its right to teach after the results of state supervision indicated serious, systemic and long-standing problems with the instruction, operation and sustainability of the institution.

A total of 280 students are currently enrolled at Euroacademy, 46 of whom are in their freshman year. Freshmen who won't be able to complete their studies by the end of the upcoming academic year will either be sought opportunities by the institution in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Research to continue their studies at another institute of higher education or offer students classes on a tighter schedule, which would allow them to graduate by next summer.

Last August, the Estonian Quality Agency for Higher and Vocational Education (EKKA) decided not to accredit Euroacademy, after which the education ministry launched a state supervision procedure in order to gather additional information.

