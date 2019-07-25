ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Euroacademy in Tallinn.
Euroacademy in Tallinn. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

According to a decision made by the government on Thursday, Euroacademy, a private institution of higher education operating in Tallinn, will be stripped of its teaching rights as of Aug. 31, 2020. The majority of its current students will have the opportunity to graduate during the coming academic year, however.

The Minsitry of Education and Research proposed that the government strip the private school of its right to teach after the results of state supervision indicated serious, systemic and long-standing problems with the instruction, operation and sustainability of the institution.

A total of 280 students are currently enrolled at Euroacademy, 46 of whom are in their freshman year. Freshmen who won't be able to complete their studies by the end of the upcoming academic year will either be sought opportunities by the institution in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Research to continue their studies at another institute of higher education or offer students classes on a tighter schedule, which would allow them to graduate by next summer.

Last August, the Estonian Quality Agency for Higher and Vocational Education (EKKA) decided not to accredit Euroacademy, after which the education ministry launched a state supervision procedure in order to gather additional information.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of education and researcheuroacademyhigher education


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
14:12

Gallery: Ratas visits Western Estonian islands, talks transport with locals

13:09

RIA updates form for reporting cyber incidents

12:15

Sildam: Officials right to ask questions when in doubt of government

11:19

Tank underpass to be built near Tapa

10:13

Ratas: Official must be able to publicly discuss state's problems

24.07

Bahovski: Who is at the helm of Estonian foreign policy?

24.07

Fact-checking EKRE minister statements: Far-right EU, USSR comparison wrong

24.07

Part of Victims of Communism Memorial closed through Aug. 2 for repairs

Opinion
16:44

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

16:01

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

15:28

Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights

14:12

Gallery: Ratas visits Western Estonian islands, talks transport with locals

13:09

RIA updates form for reporting cyber incidents

Business
22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:40

Latvia blocks Baltnews portal, citing EU sanctions against Russia

17:27

US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

16:44

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

16:01

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

15:28

Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights

14:12

Gallery: Ratas visits Western Estonian islands, talks transport with locals

13:09

RIA updates form for reporting cyber incidents

12:15

Sildam: Officials right to ask questions when in doubt of government

11:19

Tank underpass to be built near Tapa

10:13

Ratas: Official must be able to publicly discuss state's problems

09:17

Commission: Banks not following anti-money laundering requirements enough

24.07

Air Baltic eyeing €500 million turnover in 2019

24.07

Bahovski: Who is at the helm of Estonian foreign policy?

24.07

Fact-checking EKRE minister statements: Far-right EU, USSR comparison wrong

24.07

Part of Victims of Communism Memorial closed through Aug. 2 for repairs

24.07

Martin Helme: Nothing scandalous about comparing EU to Soviet Union Updated

24.07

Mart Helme congratulates UK's Boris Johnson on becoming next prime minister Updated

24.07

Opinion: Lack of debate about new Mein Kampf translation worrying

24.07

New Estonian translation of Mein Kampf published, bookshops refuse to sell

24.07

Estonia, Hungary to warn each other about migration initiatives

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: