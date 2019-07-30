ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Helipad to be built on Kihnu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kihnu Lighthouse.
Kihnu Lighthouse. Source: Mati Kose
News

After years of planning, construction is finally set to begin soon on a helipad on the remote island of Kihnu. The helipad is expected to be completed and operational by next summer.

According to the terms of Kihnu municipal government's public procurement, preparations for construction would begin this fall and last through next March. The municipal government expects the helipad to be completed and operational by next July.

Kihnu Municipal Mayor Ingvar Saare told ERR that the helipad is to cost approximately €150,000, the construction of which will be supported with funds from the state's small islands program. Part of the funding will also be sourced from Kihnu's municipal budget.

At the request of the Health Board, construction of a helipad on Kihnu was added to the small islands program in 2016 — in order to ensure helicopter access in medical emergencies during inclement weather.

Construction of the helipad itself continued to be delayed, however, as it did not fit into the budget. Last year, for example, Kihnu municipal government organized two simple procurement under the authority of the Health Board. The first procurement attracted two bids, costing €185,068 and €266,105, respectively. As both bids went significantly over budget, the municipality decided to declare the procurement a failure.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

health boardemergency servicesislandskihnusmall islands


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

29.07

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

29.07

Gallery: Sunday marks hottest day of summer

29.07

Police catch record number of drunken drivers in June

28.07

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa

28.07

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

Opinion
29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

Business
25.07

Commission: Banks not following anti-money laundering requirements enough

24.07

Air Baltic eyeing €500 million turnover in 2019

23.07

Bank of Estonia: Higher interest rates indicate reduced competition

23.07

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
09:59

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

09:08

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

29.07

Reinsalu: Arrests at Moscow protest undermine fundamental freedoms

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

29.07

Eesti Päevaleht Monday paper unpublished due to printing press glitch

29.07

Gallery: Sunday marks hottest day of summer

29.07

Police catch record number of drunken drivers in June

28.07

Additional 20,000 sturgeon released into Narva River

28.07

Teachers of Estonian schools abroad gathering in Tõstamaa

28.07

Four drown over exceptionally hot weekend

28.07

Rescue Board reminds people to stay safe as hot weather continues

27.07

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

27.07

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

27.07

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: