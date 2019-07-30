Helipad to be built on Kihnu

After years of planning, construction is finally set to begin soon on a helipad on the remote island of Kihnu. The helipad is expected to be completed and operational by next summer.

According to the terms of Kihnu municipal government's public procurement, preparations for construction would begin this fall and last through next March. The municipal government expects the helipad to be completed and operational by next July.

Kihnu Municipal Mayor Ingvar Saare told ERR that the helipad is to cost approximately €150,000, the construction of which will be supported with funds from the state's small islands program. Part of the funding will also be sourced from Kihnu's municipal budget.

At the request of the Health Board, construction of a helipad on Kihnu was added to the small islands program in 2016 — in order to ensure helicopter access in medical emergencies during inclement weather.

Construction of the helipad itself continued to be delayed, however, as it did not fit into the budget. Last year, for example, Kihnu municipal government organized two simple procurement under the authority of the Health Board. The first procurement attracted two bids, costing €185,068 and €266,105, respectively. As both bids went significantly over budget, the municipality decided to declare the procurement a failure.

