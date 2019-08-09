ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Plane landing at Tallinn Airport. Photo is illustrative.
Plane landing at Tallinn Airport. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
An older man who arrived on a flight from Kiev died at Tallinn Airport on Thursday evening, daily Postimees reports.

Spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, the PPA received a message indicating that a Ukrainian citizen with an Estonian residence permit was feeling unwell at the airport's border control.

Efforts by border guard officials, rescuers and paramedics to resuscitate the 67-year-old man proved unsuccessful, however, and the man died a few moments later.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

