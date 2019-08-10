Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

The English-language panels at the 2019 Opinion Festival in Paide continue on Saturday, with three out of a total 10 still remaining, including ERR News' own panel on immigration.

Saturday 2-3 p.m.

Immigration in Estonia: Benefit, natural necessity or threat?

Location: Meie tuleviku ala

Panel:

Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Anti Poolaments (EKRE), Member of the Riigikogu

Peep Peterson, chairman of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL)

Leo O'Neill, HML Project Management

Here in Estonia, as elsewhere, immigration, or migration, is a keenly debated topic. Differences in stance on the UN's global migration compact sparked a governmental split in the previous administration late last year; since then, Estonia has won a non-permanent seat on the UN's security council, while incoming European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen has promised migration reform, at the same time recognizing it is part and parcel of a global society. ERR News has assembled an English-language panel discussion at this year's Opinion Festival to address that very topic.

Saturday 2-3.30 p.m.

Rethinking the smart city

Location: Tulevikutöö ala

Panel:

Teet Raudsep, Ülemiste City

Prof. Jarek Kurnitski, TalTechCity

Dr. Jacqui Taylor, CEO and co-Founder of FlyingBinary, Smart City Tsar

Grete Arro, Tallinn University research fellow

"We all know what a smart home is, but what exactly is a smart city? Is it green, comfortable, or something that evokes memories of a happy childhood? What does it offer to its people and businesses? Smart solutions eliminate traffic jams and parking problems, promoting green transport instead. They also offer effective and creative solutions for energy, water and waste disposal. Smart cities attract companies that think alike, creating a synergy of fresh ideas and people, cooperation and competition. Join us and let's rethink the city!"

Saturday 3-4.30 p.m.

Social inclusion as the key to success

Location: Noorteala

"For success in life, it is important to have connections. Some people are born into families that already have connections, but what about the youth that don't have any to begin with? In this workshop/discussion, we will explore the possibilities of those young people and what could be the solutions to the given issue."

