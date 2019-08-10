ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
At the 2019 Opinion Festival in Paide.
At the 2019 Opinion Festival in Paide. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The English-language panels at the 2019 Opinion Festival in Paide continue on Saturday, with three out of a total 10 still remaining, including ERR News' own panel on immigration.

Saturday 2-3 p.m.
Immigration in Estonia: Benefit, natural necessity or threat?
Location: Meie tuleviku ala
WATCH IT LIVE HERE

Panel:

  • Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
  • Anti Poolaments (EKRE), Member of the Riigikogu
  • Peep Peterson, chairman of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL)
  • Leo O'Neill, HML Project Management

Here in Estonia, as elsewhere, immigration, or migration, is a keenly debated topic. Differences in stance on the UN's global migration compact sparked a governmental split in the previous administration late last year; since then, Estonia has won a non-permanent seat on the UN's security council, while incoming European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen has promised migration reform, at the same time recognizing it is part and parcel of a global society. ERR News has assembled an English-language panel discussion at this year's Opinion Festival to address that very topic.

Saturday 2-3.30 p.m.
Rethinking the smart city
Location: Tulevikutöö ala

Panel:

  • Teet Raudsep, Ülemiste City
  • Prof. Jarek Kurnitski, TalTechCity
  • Dr. Jacqui Taylor, CEO and co-Founder of FlyingBinary, Smart City Tsar
  • Grete Arro, Tallinn University research fellow

"We all know what a smart home is, but what exactly is a smart city? Is it green, comfortable, or something that evokes memories of a happy childhood? What does it offer to its people and businesses? Smart solutions eliminate traffic jams and parking problems, promoting green transport instead. They also offer effective and creative solutions for energy, water and waste disposal. Smart cities attract companies that think alike, creating a synergy of fresh ideas and people, cooperation and competition. Join us and let's rethink the city!"

Saturday 3-4.30 p.m.
Social inclusion as the key to success
Location: Noorteala

"For success in life, it is important to have connections. Some people are born into families that already have connections, but what about the youth that don't have any to begin with? In this workshop/discussion, we will explore the possibilities of those young people and what could be the solutions to the given issue."

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

opinion festival 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
08.08

Interview: Kaja Kallas on EKRE, current government, perspective of Reform

08.08

NATO jets spot Russian military aircraft near Latvian border

08.08

Toom on coalition: Clear signal needed — knock off this nonsense

08.08

Interior Ministry: SDE bill amending Citizenship Act requires analysis

07.08

Sebe to take over seven Harju County bus routes next February

Opinion
Business
08.08

2019 half-year tax receipts up 5 percent on year

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €420 million in Estonia in second quarter

07.08

Finance minister: Alcohol excise duty receipts up, cross-border trade down

07.08

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation

07.08

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:18

Defense minister: No reason to worry about Russian heliport on Gogland

12:52

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

12:39

Dutch daily: Partners of NATO air policing pilots trolled by Russians

10:45

Watch again: ERR News Opinion Festival panel discussion on immigration Updated

09.08

Watch: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel Updated

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Estonian experts: Russian heliport on Gogland a demonstration of power

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

09.08

Opinion: Ignorance, absurdity, and hope at the 2019 Opinion Festival

09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Ministry of Culture to establish Tartu office on Pepleri Street

09.08

Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

Estonia wants increased US involvement in backing Baltic region security

09.08

Kontaveit out of Toronto singles, still in doubles

09.08

Opinion Festival: English-language panels happening on Friday

09.08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

08.08

Mihkelson: Russia continuing to militarize Gulf of Finland

08.08

ESTPLA-32 takes over mission in Mali

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: