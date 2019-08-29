ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Martin Helme
Martin Helme Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Finance Minister Martin Helme said that with cooperation between the public sector and the private sector, the Tallinn-Pärnu, Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva roads could be reconstructed into four-lane highways within the coming years.

The Finance Minister added that he intends to propose the projects to the government. Helme noted that all these major projects would benefit from public-private partnership (PPP).

To get a better understanding of how PPP would work in Estonia, Helme visited Germany and Austria earlier this week, spokespeople for the Ministry of Finance said.

"The purpose of our visit was to get acquainted with the experience of other states and major builders to determine whether an approach like this could suit Estonia," Helme said in a press release.

Adding he firmly believes that PPP would enable Estonia to fully reconstruct the Tallinn-Pärnu, Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva roads into four-lane roads already within the coming years.

Helme also mentioned building a possible bridge to the island of Muhu, which would connect Saaremaa, the country's biggest island, with the mainland. 

As part of the visit, meetings were held with representatives of several major enterprises with experiences in carrying out PPP projects as well as with representatives of the Finance Ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia and those of a law firm specializing in consulting PPP project agreements. 

The Estonian Ministry of Finance said that PPP projects are widely used in Europe and elsewhere as risks and financing in the projects are shared between the private and the public sector.

PPP projects enable the public sector to order large-scale works, payment for which is carried out in the form of an operating lease. The advantage of PPP projects is that large infrastructure objects can be completed quickly and repaid without increasing the public sector's credit burden.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

martin helmeroad building


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Audit Office: Estonian language training for adults poorly organized

Opinion
Business
28.08

SEB raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 3 percent

27.08

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

27.08

Regional stations to be built along Rail Baltica route

27.08

Pharmaceutical bodies slam reforms, say ministry manipulated public

27.08

Bus drivers to hold protest, threaten strike action if wages not raised

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:33

Savisaar trial co-defendant Alexander Kofkin's hearing starts Thursday

13:05

New regulations for use of electric scooters to be introduced

12:43

Fireworks display will mark 25th anniversary of Russian troop withdrawal

12:17

IT minister sticks to vow to keep foreign working trips to a minimum

12:10

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

11:50

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

11:31

Reinsalu in Helsinki for informal EU foreign ministers meeting

11:15

Daily: Russian Cultural Center finances in disarray

11:06

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

10:37

Nothing wicked in seeking counsel from law firm, says President's Office

09:44

Gallery: First passengers ride self driving bus in Tallinn

09:12

Reinsalu meets with Turkish foreign minister in Tallinn

09:01

Kontaveit US Open doubles match postponed due to rain

08:35

Tartu win not a 'unanimous' decision for European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Opinion: Estonia's low money laundering risk isn't so surprising

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: