Over 1,800km of roadwork planned for 2019

A map of planned roadwork for summer 2019.
A map of planned roadwork for summer 2019. Source: ERR
More than 1,800km of Estonia's roads are to be affected by roadwork planned for 2019. This year, the Estonian Road Administration plans to eliminate 70 unsafe spots as well as renovate 16 bridges.

A total of €179 million is to be invested in the development of Estonia's road network this year, Road Administration Deputy Director General Raido Randma said on ETV's morning programme Terevisioon on Tuesday morning.

The agency is scheduled on Tuesday to provide an overview of the biggest roadwork projects scheduled for this year, a list that is still topped by the Kose-Võõbu section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway. Already built in the course of construction that began on this section last year are wildlife barriers, bridges and viaducts, and bigger works will resume with the arrival of this year's construction season.

"While the Road Administration's primary task is the preservation of [Estonia's] road network, this year we can put equal effort into investments," Mr Randma said.

In addition to Kose-Võõbu, work will continue on the Veskitammi intersection on the portion of Pärnu Highway where it exits Tallinn.

Also to begin is work on the currently 1+1 Rõmeda-Haljala section of Tallinn-Narva Highway, the site of numerous past car crashes.

"We are going to turn this into a 2+2 section," the official noted.

Work is also slated to begin on the 2+2 Saku-Luige section of the Tallinn Ring Road, as well as 2+1 sections at the Kernu bypass on Tallinn-Pärnu Highway and Pikknurme-Puurmmanni on Tallinn-Tartu Highway.

In areas where roadwork is underway, those travelling by bus or car should budget more travel time for reaching their destination.

The majority of roadwork planned for this year will begin in the second half of April and continue all summer, in some cases through the end of the year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

