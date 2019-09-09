Grape growers expecting good harvest after warm summer

Estonian grape growers will have a good harvest due to this year's warm summer weather, ERR's Aktuaalne Kaamera (AK) reported on Sunday.

Grapes are grown in several places in Estonia both indoors in greenhouses and outside, AK said (link in Estonian).

Gardener Harri Poom grows grapes in the in the greenhouse of the Saare-Tõrvaaugu Farm in Pärnu county. He is planning to sell them as he has no interest in making wine himself.

Grapes were first grown in the greenhouse eight years ago and this year has seen the biggest yield. He said this is because last summer's weather was also very good which helped the vines to grow.

"First of all, last summer was very favorable for the formation of flower buds and this year's summer has been very good for berry development. And these two things have really yielded very well," said Poom.

AK also spoke to winemaker Margus Joost who said that this year he has had a surprisingly good harvest of grapes growing outdoors.

He also started wine growing in 2011 out of curiosity, but has since become an enthusiast. So far everything he has tried to grow has been successful.

"This year's crop is of good quality, the berries are taste good, the open field is plentiful. I have not seen such a good harvest here," said Joost.

Joost attributes the good harvest to last year's warm summer and some the agro-technical changes he has made over the years.

--

