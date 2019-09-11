ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opinion: Either too small to escape punishment or too big to punish ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
ERR News
Ivan Makarov.
Ivan Makarov. Source: ERR
Opinion

Nobody should be above the law, and yet every day, there's something in the news about things being rigged, schemes, embezzlement — and even petty theft from the supermarket, writes columnist Ivan Makarov for daily Postimees.

In his piece for Postimees (link in Estonian), Makarov remarked that the smaller the theft, the more heightened the reactions to the apparent audacity. A few years ago, he recalled, an older man was locked up for two months for stealing a couple of beers from the store. "The guy just didn't have a nephrologist on dial who could spare him from being served justice," he quipped.

Estonia has developed its own curious sense of righteousness, Makarov said, citing in contrast to the aforementioned incident the fact that Siim Kallas, who was never held liable as then-president of the Bank of Estonia for the "$10 million affair" of 1993, is moralizing the country while also remaining the neck that controls the head, in his daughter Kaja Kallas, of the popular Reform Party.

The country's ruling party and Estonia's largest, meanwhile, has committed criminal offenses, and its sentence, a relative slap on the wrist, was a hefty fine that it would nonetheless not be forced to pay if the Centre Party simply does not commit a new crime within the next year and a half. What about in a year and seven months' time? the columnist asks. Can't political parties be banned from committing crimes altogether? "What about the laundering of a malevolent neighbor's dirty billions?"

Regarding Estonia's researchers, who he acknowledged are underfunded compared to the country's politicians and businessmen, Makarov suggested that it's entirely possible that someone will be punished in an EU research funding-related scandal that broke at an institute of the Tallinn University of Technology (Taltech) a few weeks ago, "because in our state food chain, [researchers] fall somewhere between the innocent master of Hundisilma Farm and the guilty shoplifter in Pärnu."

Politicians who have seized power, however, may be spared from any actual liability, "and in those rare cases where they don't, they'll have a warm seat in the same system waiting for them once they're out of prison, as we have seen in the capital."

The principle of stealing as much as humanly possible from the state is a relic of the Soviet era, Makarov recalled, when construction workers stole construction materials, warmongers stole food and fuel, and doctors stole spirits — rendering the foundations of this foreign power into Swiss cheese. "Don't we feel sorry about our current country at all?"

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

corruptionivan makarovcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
11:24

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10:45

New Lasnamäe children's playground part of Christopher Nolan movie windfall

10:17

Party ratings: Centre Party support back to pre-election levels

08:25

Apartment block evacuated in Tallinn during police investigation

10.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit

Opinion
Business
09.09

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:50

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

18:10

Arvo Pärt celebrates 84th birthday

17:50

Opinion: Either too small to escape punishment or too big to punish

17:30

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

17:15

National Audit Office fails four state IT projects

17:04

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

16:49

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

16:18

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

15:51

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

15:18

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

14:43

Court jails Russian citizen caught spying in Estonia

14:15

Explosives removed from Õismäe apartment block

13:45

Interior minister to launch inquiry into Ukrainians migrating to Estonia

12:24

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11:24

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10:45

New Lasnamäe children's playground part of Christopher Nolan movie windfall

10:17

Party ratings: Centre Party support back to pre-election levels

08:25

Apartment block evacuated in Tallinn during police investigation

10.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit

10.09

Yana Toom joins Andrus Ansip in rejecting €11 advert refund

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: