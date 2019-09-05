ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Centre Party must pay €25,000 in Savisaar corruption case ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Edgar Savisaare in court.
Edgar Savisaare in court. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Centre Party must pay the state €25,000 in a corruption case concerning the party's former leader Edgar Savisaar for accepting forbidden donations, Harju County Court with the Office of the Prosecutor General ruled on Thursday.

The court ruling states the Centre Party must pay the state €25,000 and the rest of the fine €250,000 will be suspended, pending the party does not commit another crime over a probationary period of one year and six months.

"The prosecutor's office has already, during the pretrial proceeding, and also during the subsequent court proceeding held negotiations with the parties to agree to a plea bargain. In May the negotiations reached the point where the Centre Party agreed to a guilty verdict in a plea bargain, and that decision came to be between the prosecutor leading the proceeding, the accused, and its attorneys," said Prosecutor General Lavly Perling.

Taavi Pern, head of the prosecution department at the chief prosecutor's office, said that the prosecutor's office has held negotiations on a plea bargain with the parties involved both during the pretrial proceeding and the court proceeding. 

"In May the negotiations came to the point where the Centre Party agreed to a guilty verdict in a plea bargain," he said. "It can be said, however, that the prosecutor's office assesses each accused party individually and when it comes to the punishment, the underlying consideration is what will have an effect on the accused."

The new leadership of the party has said on several occasions that it doesn't want to go to court and wants to get rid of the legacy of the Edgar Savisaar era.

The Savisaar corruption case hearing began at Harju County Court on June 12, 2017 when the defendants said they understood the charges but do not plead guilty. Savisaar was freed from trial on corruption charges on health issues in December 2018, after his own hearings went up the ladder of Estonia's three-tier court system, first to the circuit court, and finally the supreme court.

The Office of the Prosecutor General brought charges against Savisaar for accepting bribes, money laundering, embezzlement on a large scale, and accepting prohibited donations on behalf of the Centre Party.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

edgar savisaarcentre partysavisaar corruption case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
05.09

Daily: Rip-off taxi firm masquerading as reputable company

05.09

Daily: China using influence in Estonia, Baltics

05.09

Riigikogu speaker stresses need for unity on regional security

05.09

Estonia likely to double number of Mali troops

04.09

Tartu County Court finds university librarian was unfairly dismissed

Opinion
Business
03.09

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

02.09

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

02.09

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

02.09

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

02.09

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
05.09

Greens demand all party finances be made public

05.09

Estonian Jewish community marks Holocaust mourning days in September

05.09

More than 24,000 short-term workers registered by online portal

05.09

Prime Minister: No major changes on state budget for 2020 imminent

05.09

Life expectancy increases but healthy years decrease

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

UK drivers have 12 months to get Estonian license if no-deal Brexit happens

05.09

Estonia could buy fifth ferry for island services

05.09

Centre Party must pay €25,000 in Savisaar corruption case

05.09

Citizens will be protected in case of no-deal Brexit

05.09

More than 30 female sex workers ordered to leave Estonia so far this year

05.09

Estonia's Council of Europe representative presents credentials

05.09

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

05.09

Disgraced ski coach transferred land on day prosecutor office enquiry began

05.09

Daily: Rip-off taxi firm masquerading as reputable company

05.09

Daily: China using influence in Estonia, Baltics

05.09

Riigikogu speaker stresses need for unity on regional security

05.09

Estonia likely to double number of Mali troops

04.09

Tartu County Court finds university librarian was unfairly dismissed

04.09

Party financing body recommends Estonian Greens file for bankruptcy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: