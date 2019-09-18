Finance minister on next budget: We're looking for money to fund promises

Following a state budget debate in the Cabinet that wrapped up shortly before midnight on Tuesday night, Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) told news portal Delfi that while last week the focus was on budget balancing goals, this week was dedicated to finding additional room in the state budget to fund the fulfillment of political promises.

"Finding this money, or finding potential places for savings and new revenue sources, has taken a long time," Helme explained (link in Estonian). "All in all, there is hope that, in addition to us happily moving toward the point of being balanced, we can also do things that are our political priorities."

According to the minister, there are a lot of loose ends in the budget: "Political discussions are currently underway regarding whether and how we will be able to fulfill some political promises included in the government's program."

Helme also confirmed that the government is currently moving at a pace that will allow it to submit the state budget to the Riigikogu next Wednesday. Initially also possible was a Monday submission.

The government must submit a state budget bill to the Riigikogu no later than three months before the start of the next state budget year, i.e. by the end of September.



