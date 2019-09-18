ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

TV show: Anxiety disorder is a hidden problem ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The Suud puhtaks set.
The Suud puhtaks set. Source: ERR
News

ETV program "Suud puhtaks" discussed mental health and anxiety disorders on Tuesday night, a subject that doesn't often get discussed in Estonia.

Child psychiatrist Ere Vasli said on the broadcast that anxiety disorders are often ignored because people don't recognize them for what they are.

"When a person is anxious, they don't say 'I'm very anxious, I can't talk to you.' They are [seen as] a loner and we think they are a quiet, shy person. But in fact, social anxiety may be behind this behavior. This is the case with all anxiety disorders. They are not immediately visible disorders. You have to talk to and listen to the person," Vasli said.

Anna-Kaisa Oidermaa, the CEO of mental health nonprofit Peaasi, also said that anxiety disorders are a hidden problem and need to be talked about more often.

"I don't think putting on a brave face makes much sense. My experience as a clinical psychologist is that it doesn't help people... Really, it's a hidden problem and if we're just talking about outside appearances, we will sweep it under the rug," she said.

Oidermaa believes the changing world can cause anxiety. She said that although there is a lot of information in today's world, there is little information on how to relieve anxiety.

The head of the Family Physicians Association, Le Vallikivi, said one of the causes of anxiety today could be that there are too many opportunities. This amount of choice can confuse and annoy a person. "Anxiety is a snake that eats its tail, feeds on its own anxiety, and that anxiety continues to grow," she added.

According to the head of the School Psychologists' Association, Karmen Maikalu, children and young people may be anxious about the high expectations that are placed on them. According to her, there are many anxious children among very conscientious children. 

When it comes to treatments, the use of sedatives and sleeping pills in Estonia is growing. Last year, 131,000 people were prescribed tranquillizers or sleeping pills, with 21,000 for a diagnosis of anxiety disorder.

Ere Vasli and psychiatrist Margus Lõokene, from North Estonia Regional Hospital (PERH), think 131,000 prescriptions is a lot.

"The numbers are difficult to look at, but anyway, it seems like a lot. There are few diseases that can actually be treated with tranquilizers or sleeping pills. Second class are antidepressants, but the use of tranquilizers is very rare," Vasli said.

"There seems to be a lot of prescriptions. But there are probably two groups: patients with anxiety and patients with addictions," Lõokene said.

According to the doctor sleeping pills and sedatives are not suitable for long-term treatment. 

An estimated 10-28 percent of people have experienced anxiety disorders in their lifetime. It is a psychological problem that affects a large part of society. The number of cases of anxiety disorder has been stable in recent years, but anxiety disorders are becoming a serious problem for young people.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

suud puhtaksmental health


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
11:59

Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

11:27

Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

10:59

Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

09:47

Estonian tech companies pledge to become climate neutral in 10 years

09:16

Finance minister on next budget: We're looking for money to fund promises

Opinion
Business
17.09

Bolt to invest millions in commitment to reducing carbon footprint

17.09

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says

17.09

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:53

International conference marks 75th anniversary of Klooga massacre

18:30

TV show: Anxiety disorder is a hidden problem

18:00

Second Station Narva Festival kicks off on Thursday

17:28

EKRE chairman calling for investigation into threats against party

16:50

New conditions of Kuressaare air tender oust Nordica

16:48

What the papers say: Forestry and flying squirrels

16:34

Academic trade unions to protest in support of increased research funding

16:03

Tax Board to start rating businesses for tax compliance

15:40

Medicines' supply problems have become more frequent

15:10

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

14:47

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

14:25

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

14:01

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

13:43

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

13:19

Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year

12:38

Tobacco product prices to rise every year from 2020 to 2023

11:59

Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

11:27

Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

10:59

Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

10:21

Transferwise revenue up, company profitable for third year in a row

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: