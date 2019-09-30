Kontaveit falls five places in world tennis rankings, Kanepi rises

Estonia's highest-ranking tennis player Anett Kontaveit fell five places in the World Tennis Association rankings to 25th place, while Kaia Kanepi rose five places to 110th.

The women's singles world rankings leaderboard continues to be led by Australian Ashleigh Barty, followed by Czech player Karolina Pliškova, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, Japanese player Naomi Osaka, Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

The remaining places in the top 10 are held by Czech Petra Kvitova, Dutch Kiki Bertens, American Serena Williams and Swiss Belinda Bencic.

The highest placed Estonian male tennis player was Jürgen Zopp who ranked 430th, ERR reported.

