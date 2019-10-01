ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Danske Bank ends activities in Estonia

Danske Bank's office in Tallinn.
Danske Bank's office in Tallinn. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Danske Bank ceased it's activities in Estonia on Tuesday after the Financial Supervision Authority ordered the bank in stop operating in Estonia earlier this year.

Danske Bank has left the banking sector in Estonia and only a few technical issues remain, ERR reported. The operations of the branch are now governed by the liquidation committee.

The order to leave came after revelations that millions of euros had been laundered thought the firm's Estonian branch from 2007 to 2015.

"According to the plan agreed with the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority, Danske Bank has now completed its banking business in Estonia. Now, the main focus of all those involved is to make sure that the best interests of our customers are protected," said Frederik Bjørn, Danske Bank Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Liquidation Committee.

Danske is no longer offering banking services to its customers in Estonia. Customers who bank with Danske Group have moved their banking services from Estonia to other branches in the Nordic countries.

The business customer loan portfolio will be transferred on Tuesday to the Lithuanian branch of Danske Bank. All Danske Bank logos and labels will be removed from the Tallinn headquarters building in the coming days.

Editor: Helen Wright

danske bank


