Cyclists not allowed to ride in bus lanes

ERR reported (link in Estonian) the city authorities were seriously considering the option in 2014 but have now decided to abandon the plan.

Deputy major of Tallinn Andrei Novikov (Centre) said the city has decided to contribute to the creation of separate infrastructure for cyclists instead. He mentioned Gonsiori Street as an example which was redeveloped last year with new cycle lanes.

Another reason to not allow cyclists to ride in bus lanes it to protect their safety, he said.

"Our job is to make cycling in Tallinn as safe as possible. And the best possible safety can only be achieved if the cyclists use separate cycle paths," Novikov said.

