Two people buried under earth slide in Heimtali, one killed

Two people were buried under soil during excavation work carried out at a local stadium in Heimtali, Viljandi County on late Monday morning, one of the workers was killed.

The earth buried two construction workers, while one of them remained partly visible after the landslip and could be pulled out quickly. It didn't prove possible to extract the other man for half an hour, and, unfortunately, they were dead," spokespeople for the South Rescue Center told ERR.

The man who escaped with his life was taken to hospital.

The police and the Estonian Labor Inspectorate are looking into the accident.