Parents no longer have to apply for family benefits

Parents will no longer have to apply for family benefits after the Social Insurance Board (SKA) completed its automatic proactive service.

"We develop services based on the principle that once a country has the information it needs, we no longer have to ask the person for it. Proactivity in our services means that when a family has a child, a population entry activates all of the following services," said head of SKA, Egon Veermäe.

"Our family benefits service is the first event-based service in Estonia and we want to move fully towards application-free services," he added.

Currently, parents can confirm their e-offer for family benefits themselves. Once the birth of a child is registered in the population register and given a name, the Social Security Agency will send an email to the parents to receive family benefits. It is up to the individual to acknowledge support.

SKA pays family allowances to 156,000 people and parental benefits to 19,000 people for €44 million each month.

Self-service can be accessed via the Social Insurance Board's website at sotsiaalkindlustusamet.ee.

--

