Statistics: Gender pay gap present in all areas of Estonian economy

New figures released by Statistics Estonia show that the gender pay gap is present across all areas of the country's economy and ranges from between 32.2 percent to 1.9 percent.

In October 2018, the gender pay gap was present in all economic activities. The pay gap was biggest in financial and insurance activities and was 32.2 percent and it was smallest in the transportation and storage sector at 1.9 perecnt.

In October 2018, the gross hourly earnings of female employees were 18.7 percent lower than the gross hourly earnings of male employees. The gender pay gap decreased by 2.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2017.

The gender pay gap decreased the most in professional, scientific and technical activities – by 6.3 percentage points.

The gender pay gap also increased in many activities. The biggest increase took place in other service activities such as activities of membership organisations, repair of household goods, and beauty treatments.

Gender pay gap by sector in October 2018. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

