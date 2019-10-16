ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Gender pay gap present in all areas of Estonian economy ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Women of all ages participated in a protest against Estonia's record-high gender pay gap in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park on April 19, 2012. The gap has yet to shrink considerably.
Women of all ages participated in a protest against Estonia's record-high gender pay gap in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park on April 19, 2012. The gap has yet to shrink considerably. Source: (Andres Haabu/Postimees/Scanpix)
News

New figures released by Statistics Estonia show that the gender pay gap is present across all areas of the country's economy and ranges from between 32.2 percent to 1.9 percent.

In October 2018, the gender pay gap was present in all economic activities. The pay gap was biggest in financial and insurance activities and was 32.2 percent and it was smallest in the transportation and storage sector at 1.9 perecnt. 

In October 2018, the gross hourly earnings of female employees were 18.7 percent lower than the gross hourly earnings of male employees. The gender pay gap decreased by 2.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2017.

The gender pay gap decreased the most in professional, scientific and technical activities – by 6.3 percentage points.

The gender pay gap also increased in many activities. The biggest increase took place in other service activities such as activities of membership organisations, repair of household goods, and beauty treatments.

Gender pay gap by sector in October 2018. Source: Statistics Estonia

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

gender pay gap


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:08

Müller addresses accusations of meddling in politics

14:37

British troops serving at Tapa receive threatening messages

14:04

MTA: Key to reducing agency labor tax fraud in government's hands

13:32

IMF raises Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

12:58

Minister of Defence meets Estonian troops in Iraq

12:35

Gallery: Ratas meets with incoming President of the European Council

12:10

Airbaltic not to halt flights with A220 aircraft

11:49

Nearly 1,500 additional reservists summoned for snap exercise

11:10

Reinsalu speaks with Turkish foreign minister about situation in Syria

10:51

Operail invests €50 million in freight transport in Finland

10:25

Statistics: Gender pay gap present in all areas of Estonian economy

09:57

Tallinn, Tartu transport apps can be used in Helsinki from spring

08:39

August alcohol tax inflows up 13.5 percent on year

15.10

Expert: A new country can only be born at the expense of existing ones

15.10

Ex-minister Kuusik wants Ratas, Helmes to testify in damages claim

15.10

What the papers say: Pensions, stranded farmers, no pet cemetery for Tartu

15.10

Extraordinary €7 pension hike bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

15.10

Fingerprint and face recognition database postponed

15.10

Estonia ranks 17th in EU for gender equality

15.10

Kaljulaid invites Vladimir Putin to Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: