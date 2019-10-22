Navy detonates World War II torpedo boat off Saaremaa coast

On Monday, Estonian Navy personnel detonated a World War II torpedo boat lying on the seabed off the coast of Saaremaa, with two 533 mm torpedoes on board.

"The benefits of the operation were twofold: specially trained sailors were able to polish their skills, and the disposal of underwater explosive devices contributed to increased safety at sea," said Cdr Mati Terve.

Torpedoes aboard a boat of the G-5 type posed a potential danger, for example, when trailing and lowering the anchor, they contained 600 kg of explosive.

In the period from 1933 to 1941, 300 "G-5" torpedo boats were produced. During World War II, they were considered one of the fastest of their kind, but they coped poorly with difficult sea conditions.

