Prime minister attends Enterprise Estonia New York office opening

News
ERR News
Jüri Ratas at the Enterprise Estonia New York office opening.
Jüri Ratas at the Enterprise Estonia New York office opening. Source: Enterprise Estonia
Enterprise Estonia, a public sector body promoting business and regional policy, has opened a new office in New York City. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, in the city for a United Nations meeting, attended the official opening Monday.

"Enterprise Estonia's foreign representations are constantly doing a lot of good work to boost Estonian exports," Ratas said at the event

"The New York office's mission is to increase the export opportunities for Estonian companies on the U.S. east coast and, of course, to strengthen economic ties with the country. Opening up new opportunities for Estonian entrepreneurs is an important priority for the government," he continued.

Penny Abeywardena, Commissioner for International Relations at the City of New York, also spoke at the event.

According to James S. York , a U.S. export adviser who has also spent time in Estonia and who wil lbe leading the Enterprise Estonia office, the develoment fulfills a need for representation on the U.S. east coast.

"In addition to the IT and technology sectors, many traditional industries, such as the food, timber and defense industries, have also been interested in exporting to the U.S. east coast," York said.

The new Enterprise Estonia office is housed in the Estonian Consulate facilities in New York.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

enterprise estoniaestonian-us relationsenterprise estonia foreign representationsenterprise estonia in new york


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
