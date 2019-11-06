Gallery: President Kaljulaid on visit to Kuwait

President Kersti Kaljulaid is currently on a visit to Kuwait, where she met on Tuesday with Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to discuss cooperation in the UN as well as the generation of business opportunities for both countries' businesses.

"Small countries like Estonia and Kuwait have an important role in the world — first and foremost it is our interest that international law and agreements remain, because if the law of the strongest applied, we would always be the losers," Kaljulaid said at her meeting with the emir.

The two heads of state discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, developments in events in Syria as well as cooperation in the UN Security Council (UNSC), of which Kuwait is currently a member and Estonia soon will be.

The two leaders also discussed digitalization and cybersecurity-related issues. In her positions, Kaljulaid stressed the need to raise cybersecurity-related matters more often in the UNSC, as well as the need to work toward a shared understanding of how international law will adjust in the cyber sphere.

As the Estonian president is being accompanied on this visit by a business delegation, she and the emir spoke at length about creating opportunities for cooperation with Estonian businesses.

"Our businesses' strong body of experience and willingness to contribute to the building up of the digital environment here was warmly received, but we also more broadly discussed opportunities to expand activities together into other nearby countries or Africa," she said following their meeting. "In both IT and more traditional branches of industry."

Kaljulaid is currently on a state visit to Kuwait, where she is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa (Centre), Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Toomas Luman and a business delegation. Prior to her meeting with the emir, Kaljulaid also met on Tuesday with Kuwait's prime and foreign ministers as well as the speaker of Kuwait's National Assembly.

The last Estonian president to pay a state visit to Kuwait was Lennart Meri in 1993.

Kaljulaid is scheduled to return to Estonia on Wednesday night.

