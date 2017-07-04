Political directors of EU foreign ministries meet in Tallinn

The political directors of the EU member states’ foreign ministries met in Tallinn on Monday and Tuesday. The meeting addressed foreign policy priorities for the next six months, transatlantic relations, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Western Balkans, and relations with China.

The directors’ discussions in the field of transatlantic relations on Monday focused on developments over the past six months as well as opportunities to develop the ties further during the Estonian EU presidency, BNS reported on Tuesday.

The political director at Estonia’s foreign ministry, Paul Teesalu, said that the allied relationship with the US had been and would continue to be the cornerstone of European security.

"Europe needs close and substantive dialogue and cooperation with the United States on all the main issues concerning foreign policy," Teesalu said.

Topics discussed at the meeting also included the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Martin Sajdik, special representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Ukraine, gave an overview of the ongoing efforts to find a solution to the conflict.

"It is clear that there are unfortunately no signs of progress toward a permanent solution," said Teesalu. "And as a result it is all the more important for the EU to continue its resolute policy regarding this issue."

The political directors are set to discuss the situation in the Western Balkans on Tuesday. "EU enlargement in the Western Balkans will continue to be an important topic during the Estonian EU presidency," Teesalu said. He added that the EU enlargement policy was the engine driving necessary reforms for countries in the Western Balkans, and that Estonia had made promoting this enlargement policy one of its objectives during the presidency.

The Estonian delegation at the meeting is headed by Teesalu in his role of acting deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Working sessions are being led by Jean-Christophe Belliard, the deputy secretary general of the European External Action Service.