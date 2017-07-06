Large-scale airborne exercise underway in Russia’s Pskov oblast

The Russian military has begun its summer maneuvers with large-scale paratroops exercises in the Pskov oblast at the border to Estonia.

According to the officer in command of the exercises, Lt. Gen. Nikolai Ignatov, 2,500 paratroopers as well as 500 pieces of equipment and 40 aircraft are part of the operation.

TASS reported that the aim of the exercises is to practice airborne operations, assault operations, and diversion tactics behind enemy lines.