news

Video: Finnish Navy and Yle follow Russian nuclear submarine ({{commentsTotal}})

The world's largest nuclear submarine, the Dmitriy Donskoi, in the Gulf of Finland on July 24, 2017.
The world's largest nuclear submarine, the Dmitriy Donskoi, in the Gulf of Finland on July 24, 2017. Source: (Finnish Navy)
News
News

The Finnish Navy and the country’s public broadcaster, Yle, filmed and took pictures of two large vessels of the Russian Navy that reached the Gulf of Finland on Monday. Nuclear sub Dmitriy Donskoi and battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy were moving through international waters close to Helsinki.

Watch Yle's video HERE.

The Dmitriy Donskoi (TK-208) is a Typhoon-class nuclear submarine and the largest submarine in the world in active service. She is powered by two nuclear reactors and can carry up to 20 Bulava-type ballistic missiles able to carry nuclear warheads.

The Pyotr Velikiy is the flagship of Russia’s Northern Fleet and a battlecruiser of the Kirov-class. She is 252 meters long. The term “battlecruiser” was reinvented by NATO for this class of vessel, as there hadn’t been any surface warships of the size since the Second World War when it was introduced. She was part of the exercises during which the loss of the nuclear submarine Kursk occurred in August 2000.

Compared to the Pyotr Velikiy, the Finnish ships are small, with its Hämeenmaa-type minelayers being 78 and its ice breakers all of 116 meters long. The Estonian Navy’s Sandown-class minesweepers, the Admiral Cowan, the Sakala, and the Ugandi are all of 52.6 meters long.

The Finns followed the movements of the two Russian vessels from a helicopter, from where Yle journalist Anna Karismo reported.

The ships are headed for Kronstadt, where they will participate in a navy parade. Russia’s Navy Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of July, which this year falls on July 30. According to paper Nezavissimaya Gazeta, 30 warships are expected, along with submarines and aircraft as well.

The Dmitriy Donskoi and the Pyotr Velikiy were recently spotted close to Denmark as well as they were arriving in the Baltic Sea.

According to professor Petteri Lalu of Finland’s State Defence Academy, Russia wants the ships to draw national and international attention. “Because of this it’s certain that the submarines moving towards Kronstadt are doing so at the surface. They attract attention, but in the case of [Dmitriy Donskoi and Pyotr Velikiy] one can’t say that they have the kind of operative power fit for the next decades. But as they’re large, they get plenty of media coverage,” Lalu said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

gulf of finlandsubmarinerussian navynorthern fleet


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

The world's largest nuclear submarine, the Dmitriy Donskoi, in the Gulf of Finland on July 24, 2017.The world's largest nuclear submarine, the Dmitriy Donskoi, in the Gulf of Finland on July 24, 2017.
Video: Finnish Navy and Yle follow Russian nuclear submarine
Starman and Elisa introduced 10G fiber-optic Internet in May.Starman and Elisa introduced 10G fiber-optic Internet in May.
Estonia: Elisa, Starman to launch mobile TV service
War refugees in Haapsalu. Photo is illustrative.War refugees in Haapsalu. Photo is illustrative.
Half of quota refugees have been away from Estonia for more than 90 days
Tallinn.Tallinn.
All parties’ Tallinn front runners expected to be announced in August
Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.
Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
EU ministers discuss increasing impact of research and innovation
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).
EU health ministers: More cooperation needed to develop e-health solutions
Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) and Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) hosting a two-day informal meeting of EU ministers of employment, social affairs, family and gender equality at Tallinn Creative Hub. July 19, 2017.Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) and Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) hosting a two-day informal meeting of EU ministers of employment, social affairs, family and gender equality at Tallinn Creative Hub. July 19, 2017.
EU ministers to discuss employment, social, health matters in Tallinn
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Speed camera in Tallinn.Speed camera in Tallinn.
Get caught in Latvia, expect your ticket by mail
Dogs bought from puppy mills often turn out to be sick, weak, or not at all the breed the buyers paid for.Dogs bought from puppy mills often turn out to be sick, weak, or not at all the breed the buyers paid for.
Animal rights activists worried about increasing number of puppy mills
Julia Beljajeva at the 2017 World Fencing Championships in Leipzig.Julia Beljajeva at the 2017 World Fencing Championships in Leipzig.
Estonian Julia Beljajeva wins bronze in 2017 World Fencing Championships
24.07
Pilots: Estonia needs smaller ambulance helicopter
24.07
Estonia to get centenary web store
23.07
Animal activists: Closing fur farms trendsetting example for Estonia
23.07
Party leader: Tallinn moving away from principles important to Greens
BUSINESS
The Bank of Estonia is the country's central bank.The Bank of Estonia is the country's central bank.
Debt liabilities of Estonian businesses up 2.5 percent in first quarter
The Jetstream plane operated by Transaviabaltika on the Tallinn-Kuressaare route.The Jetstream plane operated by Transaviabaltika on the Tallinn-Kuressaare route.
Ratas visiting islands: Saaremaa route needs larger aircraft
Tallinn city bus.Tallinn city bus.
Tallinn’s public transport company to buy used buses for €672,000
20.07
EVR Cargo to decide about future of Russian freight car business in August
20.07
Moderate increase in construction price continues
20.07
Investment banker: Tallink announcement most likely about controlling stake
20.07
Industrial producer price index drops in June
Culture
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
Galleries
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
08:40
Video: Finnish Navy and Yle follow Russian nuclear submarine
24.07
Half of quota refugees have been away from Estonia for more than 90 days
24.07
Estonia: Elisa, Starman to launch mobile TV service
24.07
All parties’ Tallinn front runners expected to be announced in August
24.07
Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs
24.07
Debt liabilities of Estonian businesses up 2.5 percent in first quarter
24.07
Get caught in Latvia, expect your ticket by mail
24.07
Animal rights activists worried about increasing number of puppy mills
24.07
Estonian Julia Beljajeva wins bronze in 2017 World Fencing Championships
24.07
EU ministers discuss increasing impact of research and innovation
24.07
Kontaveit loses to Bertens in Gstaad final
24.07
Simson rejects private business’ offer to help with railway construction
24.07
Pilots: Estonia needs smaller ambulance helicopter
24.07
Estonia to get centenary web store
24.07
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
23.07
Animal activists: Closing fur farms trendsetting example for Estonia
23.07
Party leader: Tallinn moving away from principles important to Greens
23.07
Moody's affirms Estonia's A1 rating with stable outlook
22.07
Ratas visiting islands: Saaremaa route needs larger aircraft
22.07
Estonia allocates €638,000 to small islands