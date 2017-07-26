news

Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court ({{commentsTotal}})

Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.
Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter. Source: (Wikimedia Commons)
Business
Business

The Supreme Court decided in favor of Tallinn logistics company NTN EST on Tuesday and against the Tax and Customs Board in a case based on information coming from a Wikipedia article.

The dispute began in 2015, when six wooden crates arrived in Muuga Harbor from Dubai. In the crates were spare parts for helicopters destined for Russia, according to weekly Eesti Ekspress.

According to the cargo papers, the spare parts were for civilian helicopters, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ strategic trade committee found that two engines that were part of the shipment could be used for the Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter as well.

In connection with Russia’s involvement in Ukraine, the European Union has banned the sale or shipment of military equipment to Russia. Based on this directive, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) fined shipper NTN EST in the amount of €1,600.

They justified the step stating the helicopter engines had been developed specially for the Mi-28 attack helicopter. The data they referred though was taken from a Wikipedia article.

The shipper and its lawyer, Gerly Kask, successfully contested the fine after the case passed all court tiers and eventually had to be taken up by the Supreme Court.

The court found that data published in Wikipedia wasn’t sufficiently credible to justify an order of punishment, and that MTA’s decision would have required an expertise, to be based on technical literature or on similar sources that could be properly ascertained.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

supreme courttax and customs boardwikipedia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.Russian Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
Anyone interested in an apartment shouldn't make any payments before they've seen it. (Photo is illustrative)Anyone interested in an apartment shouldn't make any payments before they've seen it. (Photo is illustrative)
Rental apartments: More fraud cases reported this summer
The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.The Food Industry Association claimed on Tuesday that cross-border trade had brought in millions of liters of beer within just months.
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.Ratas and Plenković in Zagreb, July 25, 2017.
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.Family photo with baby: Reps had her youngest daughter along.
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.Mailis Reps welcoming the EU research ministers, July 25, 2017.
EU’s research ministers meeting in Tallinn to discuss Horizon 2020 results
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
EU ministers discuss increasing impact of research and innovation
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Jüri Luik and Jyrki Katainen (right).Jüri Luik and Jyrki Katainen (right).
Luik, Katainen: Investments in cyber defense need to increase
The world's largest nuclear submarine, the Dmitriy Donskoi, in the Gulf of Finland on July 24, 2017.The world's largest nuclear submarine, the Dmitriy Donskoi, in the Gulf of Finland on July 24, 2017.
Russian-Chinese navy exercise in Baltic Sea begins
Court: Former state employee remains under arrest
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
25.07
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
25.07
Regional airline would add flights to island routes
25.07
Last mile: Cost likely to be split between state, local councils, consumers
BUSINESS
Adria Airways plane in Tallinn.Adria Airways plane in Tallinn.
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
Starman and Elisa introduced 10G fiber-optic Internet in May.Starman and Elisa introduced 10G fiber-optic Internet in May.
Estonia: Elisa, Starman to launch mobile TV service
Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.Estonia's e-residency is proving increasingly popular.
Nearly 21,000 e-residents issued digital IDs
22.07
Technical Supervision Authority allows Kanal 2's leaving free-to-air TV
21.07
Nordica to operate Brussels route with larger aircraft this autumn
21.07
Nortal ready to help finance Estonia’s participation in Dubai Expo 2020
20.07
EVR Cargo to decide about future of Russian freight car business in August
Culture
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.Minister of Culture Indrek Saar at the 2017 Youth Song Festival.
Minister: EKRE’s demands to gag criticism of Estonia attempt at censorship
18.07
Estonian expat's vocal group seen by millions on BBC competition show
17.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: July 17-23
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday. July 18, 2017.
Gallery: Ratas meets with British prime minister
Gallery: Spanish prime minister visits Ämari air base
Two driverless buses to take up passenger transport in Tallinn
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
Galleries
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
The governing council's press conference in Tallinn, June 8, 2017.
ECB meeting in Tallinn: Interest rates unchanged
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
Latest news
12:10
Cross-border trade brings in 500,000 liters of beer, not millions
11:40
Customs board bases fine on Wikipedia entry, loses in Supreme Court
11:16
Rental apartments: More fraud cases reported this summer
10:31
Ratas: Estonia, Croatia committed to developing e-health in Europe
09:36
Finance minister: No massive loss of tax revenue coming
09:18
Research ministers: Simplify funding, make research and innovation popular
08:32
Luik, Katainen: Investments in cyber defense need to increase
25.07
Russian-Chinese navy exercise in Baltic Sea begins
25.07
Court: Former state employee remains under arrest
25.07
Annual report: Nordica’s partnership with Adria Airways ended in a loan
25.07
Ambassador to Russia: Estonia not planning to obstruct Nord Stream 2 talks
25.07
218 medical studies currently carried out in Estonia
25.07
Industrial confidence indicators rise in July
25.07
Food Industry Association sees state lose €170 million in tax revenue
25.07
Regional airline would add flights to island routes
25.07
Last mile: Cost likely to be split between state, local councils, consumers
25.07
Mihkelson: New US sanctions change perspective of Nord Stream 2
25.07
EU’s research ministers meeting in Tallinn to discuss Horizon 2020 results
25.07
Estonian Air Force to participate in Baltic Bikini exercise in Latvia
25.07
Video: Finnish Navy and Yle follow Russian nuclear submarine
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.