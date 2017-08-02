GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) on Tuesday visited the small Estonian islands of Naissaar, Prangli and Aegna, which are located just north of mainland Tallinn.

The prime minister's trip began with a visit to Naissaar, where topics discussed with locals included safety, transport between the mainland and the island as well as electrical and communications connections.

While on Naissaar, Ratas also visited St. Mary's Church and a rehearsal of the Theatre NO99 production of "Revolution," which will be staged in the framework of Estonia 100 celebrations, at Omar's Barn.

The prime minister was greeted on Prangli by island elder Terje Lilleoks and former elder Valter Puuström, who introduced their visitors to the history and culture of the island. At a meeting with the island leader and Viimsi municipal leaders, matters including local hobbies and education, infrastructure, maritime connections and communications were discussed.

While on Prangli, Ratas also visited Prangli Basic School, St. Lawrence's Church and the memorial to the steamship Eestirand, which sank in 1941.

On Tuesday afternoon, the prime minister reached Aegna, where he was greeted by permanent residents of the island. Ratas reviewed the state of the island's harbor as well as its rescue station and nature center.

Ratas' Tuesday visit was part of a larger series of visits to Estonia's larger small islands intended to allow the prime minister to get acquainted with islanders' lives and discuss concerns that need to be addressed. He has also previously visited the islands of Ruhnu, Abruka, Vilsandi, Kihnu and Manilaid, and is scheduled to visit the island of Vormsi on Friday.