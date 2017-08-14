Estonia's June industrial production growth highest in EU

news

A factory employee with cinder block at Rae Stoneworks.
A factory employee with cinder block at Rae Stoneworks. Source: (Erik Prozes/Postimees/Scanpix)
In June, seasonally adjusted industrial production grew 2.6 percent on year in the eurozone and 2.9 percent in the EU, with the largest increase in the EU recorded in Estonia.

Compared to June 2016, industrial production in the eurozone fell 0.6 percent and EU's 0.5 percent, it can be seen from data published by Eurostat on Monday.

The biggest increases on year in industrial production among eurozone countries were recorded in Estonia, Romania and Sweden, at 14.5, 11.5 and 8.2 percent, respectively. The same indicator fell 8.1 percent in Ireland and 1.3 percent in Malta.

The increase in the industrial production of the eurozone is due to production of energy increasing by 5.1 percent, durable consumer goods by four percent, intermediate goods by 3.8 percent, capital goods by 1.6 percent and non-durable consumer goods by 0.6 percent.

On month, the largest increase in industrial production in the EU was recorded in Luxembourg, where it totaled 3.4 percent, with Estonia, Croatia and the Netherlands following at 1.2 percent each.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

