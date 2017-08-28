Ultralight plane crashes into forest, two dead

A 39-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man died in the crash of an ultralight aircraft in Kuusiku in Rapla County on Sunday. Police are looking into the circumstances of the accident.

According to the Rescue Board, the authorities received a call at 7:27 p.m. on Sunday evening that there was smoke rising from a forest near the village of Kuusiku.

The first rescue team made it to the place of the accident at 7:41 p.m. They put out the fire that had followed the crash. The aircraft was destroyed completely, and there wasn’t anyone left to rescue, as Rescue Board press spokesman Rain Põllu put it.

Both the woman and the man that had flown the trike died in the accident. In addition to the burning aircraft, the rescue team also had to put out a forest fire that had developed in the area around the wreck.

Aviation experts had been called to the place of the accident, Põllu added. A criminal investigation was already underway, carried out by the police and led by the West district prosecutor’s office.

According to ERR’s Vahur Lauri, who went to the place of the crash on Sunday evening, most questions connected with the accident are still open. “What the two people were doing, whether or not they wanted to land in Kuusiku. What we know is that commercial flights are carried out with these trikes, and that they’re used for making videos as well,” Lauri said on ERR’s Aktuaalne kaamera newscast.