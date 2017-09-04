Bad weather disrupts some ferry services on Monday

Linda Line, which operates the high-speed catamaran Karolin between Tallinn and Helsinki, has canceled all Monday departures from both capital cities due to bad weather conditions on the Gulf of Finland.

Linda Line, which operates under the Linda Line Express brand, has a policy of canceling departures due to conditions involving wind speeds in excess of 15 meters per second and/or wave heights of over 3 meters.

High winds have also forced ferry operator Kihnu Veeteed to cancel morning and midday departures of the ferry Kihnu Virve in Western Estonia, including the 10 a.m. departure from the island of Kihnu, 11:30 a.m. from Munalaid, 12:30 from Manilaid and 14:30 from Munalaid.

Kihnu Veeteed has requested that travelers check their homepage as the day progresses, as evening departures may also be affected by ongoing inclement weather.