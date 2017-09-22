Refugee who set wife on fire sentenced to ten years in prison

Harju County Court on Friday found a Syrian man who had arrived in Estonia as a refugee guilty of setting his wife on fire in March, and sentenced him to ten years in prison.

Judge Merle Parts found Kovan Mohammad, 20, guilty and sentenced the defendant to ten yearsin prison.

While the trial was conducted behind closed doors, the sentencing on Friday was public.

The North District Prosecutor's Office had accused Mohammad of causing serious health damage, which is punishable under the Penal Code by four to twelve years' imprisonment.

Woman set on fire in her home

On the evening of Tuesday, March 7, a 22-year-old Syrian woman who had arrived in Estonia as a refugee sustained severe burns in her home. She was transported to the hospital from her Majaka Street apartment in the Lasnamäe District of Tallinn at 5:30 p.m.

According to North District senior prosecutor Saskia Kask, the victim's 19-year-old Syrian husband and their infant child were in the apartment with her when she sustained the burns.

A criminal investigation was initiated under the paragraph of Estonia's Penal Code addressing the causing of serious health damage through negligence. Kask previously told ERR that the victim woke from a coma later that month.

The suspect has remained in custody since March 10.

The Syrian family arrived in Estonia from Greece last June under the EU migrant relocation plan.