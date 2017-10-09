news

Reform chair files bill to bar candidacy of those convicted of corruption ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn.
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur at an event launching the party's local election campaign in Tallinn. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Chairman of the opposition Reform Party Hanno Pevkur on Monday filed a bill with the Riigikogu aimed at eliminating the situation in which people who have been convicted of corruption are able to run again in Estonia's local or Riigikogu elections and European Parliament elections.

"According to existing law, only persons who have been found guilty of a crime and are serving an actual prison sentence cannot run in local elections, Riigikogu elections or European Parliament elections," Pevkur said according to a press release. "At the same time, the law does not forbid the candidacy of people who, for example, have been found guilty of corruption but received a conditional sentence."

Pevkur said that the state must, on the legislative level, clearly stipulate that a person who hase committed a professional crime must not represent the public until the sentence has expired.

"Currently, it has been left for the person themselves or for the voters to decide whether someone convicted of corruption will be reelected or not," he noted. "At the same time, there have been cases across Estonia in which a person who abused their position is running for a seat again. I do not think that is right."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

local electionsreform partyriigikogubillshanno pevkurcorruption


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2017 local elections
Opinion
MORE NEWS
09.10

Kontaveit, Kanepi rise in women's world tennis rankings

09.10

Latvia's Saskaņa party ditches agreement with Putin's United Russia

09.10

Nearly €7 million to be allocated for pay hikes in internal security sector

08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:30

First election debate: Focus on modernization and competitiveness

08:52

Ratas: We can be Estonians, Europeans at the same time

09.10

Don't miss: Second election debate in English on TuesdayUpdated

09.10

Reform chair files bill to bar candidacy of those convicted of corruption

09.10

Ratas: Center Party not planning to give up protocol with United Russia

09.10

Opponents seeking to stall pulp mill project file appeal of court ruling

09.10

Two quota refugee families remain living in TartuUpdated

09.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations, oldies but goodies edition: Oct. 9-15

09.10

Nestor meets with Australian House speaker to discuss IT cooperation

09.10

Apotheka ordered to stop dispensing medicine at PERH location

09.10

Estonian state official found guilty of disclosing state secret released

09.10

Kontaveit, Kanepi rise in women's world tennis rankings

09.10

Latvia's Saskaņa party ditches agreement with Putin's United Russia

09.10

Nearly €7 million to be allocated for pay hikes in internal security sector

09.10

E-voting explained step by stepUpdated

09.10

Advance voting now in voting districts, e-voting continues

08.10

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers surge in September

08.10

Ratas: Current, next Riigikogu will not repeal Registered Partnership Act

08.10

Savisaar sees no reason not to be re-elected mayor of Tallinn

07.10

Deputy minister: Estonia supports inclusion of Romania in Schengen area

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: