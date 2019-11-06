ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Conference to mark 30th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall

East German students sitting atop the Berlin Wall while West German officials look on.
East German students sitting atop the Berlin Wall while West German officials look on. Source: University of Minnesota Institute of Advanced Studies
Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a landmark event in the collapse of the Soviet and Warsaw Pact order in Central and Eastern Europe.

A conference in Tallinn, organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory and the Open Estonia Foundation, starts on Friday, Nov. 8 and features a panel discussion with Dr. Anna Kaminsky, had of the  Federal Foundation for the Reappraisal of the SED‐Dictatorship in Eastern Germany, Wolfgang Templin, former politician from the democratic opposition in the former East Germany, Estonian economist and former government minister Raivo Vare, and others.

A discussion event on the Saturday, Nov. 9, features former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves and historian Professor Timothy Snyder of Yale University.

More information is here.

ERR will also be marking the event with a host of different programs.

Section of the Berlin Wall outside the Estonian Museum of Occupations. Source: ERR

The fall of the Berlin Wall came two-and-a-half months after the Baltic Way saw a human chain stretching from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, to the Estonian capital, Tallinn, via Riga, Latvia's capital, marking the 50th anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact which ultimately signed away the three Baltic States' freedom to the Soviet Union.

A section of the Berlin Wall stands outside the Museum of Occupations in central Tallinn (see picture above).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

berlin wallfall of the berlin wall 30th anniversary
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

