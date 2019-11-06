Conference to mark 30th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a landmark event in the collapse of the Soviet and Warsaw Pact order in Central and Eastern Europe.

A conference in Tallinn, organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory and the Open Estonia Foundation, starts on Friday, Nov. 8 and features a panel discussion with Dr. Anna Kaminsky, had of the Federal Foundation for the Reappraisal of the SED‐Dictatorship in Eastern Germany, Wolfgang Templin, former politician from the democratic opposition in the former East Germany, Estonian economist and former government minister Raivo Vare, and others.

A discussion event on the Saturday, Nov. 9, features former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves and historian Professor Timothy Snyder of Yale University.

More information is here.

ERR will also be marking the event with a host of different programs.

Section of the Berlin Wall outside the Estonian Museum of Occupations. Source: ERR

The fall of the Berlin Wall came two-and-a-half months after the Baltic Way saw a human chain stretching from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, to the Estonian capital, Tallinn, via Riga, Latvia's capital, marking the 50th anniversary of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact which ultimately signed away the three Baltic States' freedom to the Soviet Union.

A section of the Berlin Wall stands outside the Museum of Occupations in central Tallinn (see picture above).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!