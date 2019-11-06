ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opposition parties end prime minister's question boycott ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The two opposition parties at the Riigikogu have ended their boycott of Prime Minister's Question Time.

The boycott had lasted around a month, but tentatively started to submit questions on Wednesday, BNS reports.

According to a law passed in 2009, the prime minister is required to attend every Question Time at the Riigikogu, but whether, what and who to quiz is up to MPs.

Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas expressed her dissatisfaction last month with some of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) answers to questions, saying they were evasive.

This meant that the burden fell on other ministers; for instance former foreign trade and IT minister Kert Kingo (EKRE) was asked 13 of the total 15 questions submitted at one session in mid-October. Kingo herself had to step down two weeks ago after it emerged she had misled the Riigikogu about her appointment of an advisor.

Kaja Kallas said her party will evaluate whether to continue the reinstated questions, saying she was still not happy with the recent results.

"We did not get any clear answers," she said, noting that while Ratas has told his cabinet that answers given to questions must be exhaustive, this had not in actuality happened, in her view.

"The question time [on Wednesday] wasn't really indicative of this," Kallas said, according to BNS, adding that Ratas does not play by his own rules.

"We will discuss how to proceed. If [the prime minister] doesn't give any answers, we see no reason to ask him anything," Kallas continued.

The opposition consists of Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), who together hold 45 seats at the 101-seat Riigikogu, including independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid.

The coalition parties, Centre, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa hold the remainder of the seats.

On Nov. 4 Reform MP Urmas Kruuse had already submitted questions to Ratas on the issue of the M.V.Wool fish plant Listeria allegations and rural affairs minister Mart Järvik's role in the matter.

Government ministers do not sit in the Riigikogu, but appear there regularly for questioning.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyjüri ratasriigikoguprime ministerkaja kallas
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:14

Judge facing bribery charges given one-year unpaid leave

17:42

Opposition parties end prime minister's question boycott

17:12

Conference to mark 30th anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall

16:44

Gallery: New British unit begins rotation in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

16:40

Education ministry bows to pressure over kindergarten curriculum criticism

16:06

Prime minister: Rural affairs minister has to answer for Listeria actions

15:31

Tallinn City Government greenlights late night alcohol sales restrictions

15:10

Social affairs minister: Pharmacy reform could be carried out in stages

13:58

Finance ministry already received substantial pension reform feedback

13:22

Minister: Estonia hoping to see more products allowed on Chinese market

12:53

African swine fever detected in Viljandi, Saare Counties

12:25

Gallery: Top three winning designs unveiled for Ülemiste terminal

11:53

Second pillar pension reform continues to divide politicians

11:20

Tallinn Airport October passenger numbers up 11 percent on year

10:57

Rescue board leaders: Storm information available, not always used

10:16

Gallery: President Kaljulaid on visit to Kuwait

09:51

Drivers in South Estonia should switch to winter tires immediately

09:32

Construction worker in Tallinn dies after fall

08:59

September accommodated tourist numbers up on year

07:58

Press council urges sensitivity, following regulations, in suicide coverage

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: